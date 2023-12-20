When: December 21, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Chris Brown

When: December 22, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

That’s right, the American R&B legend, Chris Brown will be making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 22 alongside Beautiful Girls hitmaker and reggae singer, Sean Kingston. The two are set to perform at the arena on Friday, December 22 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Sunday, December 3 at 12pm. Prices start from Dhs295 for seating or from Dhs795 for standing.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Downtown Dubai, Fri Dec 22, tickets from Dhs295 ,Tel: (0)4 440 8888, coca-cola-arena.com

Sean Paul and T.I

When: December 30

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The summer is over, the season is officially upon us and this is just the right amount of heat we need. No Lie Sean Paul was set to perform in Dubai on December 30 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Joining him on the stage is none other than rap icon T.I.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City, December 30, 2023, tickets start from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+ dubai.platinumlist.net

John Newman

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Rixos Premium

The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In. Starting from 7pm on December 3 the New Year celebrations will begin with thrilling entertainment leading up to the main event.

John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000@rixopremiumdubai

Sting

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Atlantis, the Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome legendary singer Sting to headline its 2023 New Year’s Eve Party. Guests are in for an audio treat, with the 17-time Grammy Award winner set to perform a string of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police and as a solo artist. As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Sting’s set, turning the skies above Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2024 in Atlantis’ signature glamorous fashion. Want to attend? Read more about the packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner here. To book, visit atlantis.com/nye

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 31, Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Gipsy Kings

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Burj Al Arab

Set to be the most stylish event of the year, taking place on December 31, legends in the music game – the Gypsy Kings will host a performance like no other at the Burj Al Arab. Taking place at the Marina Garden, the event will feature a red carpet ceremony at the atrium, followed by a five-course dinner expertly prepared by Michelin-awarded chefs. And finally, round out the evening with a 360º firework display on the terrace.

Gipsy Kings at the Burj Al Arab, December 31 2023 from 8pm, tickets from Dhs6,500, @burjalarab

Rudimental and Sigala

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity knows how to throw a party, but at New Year, they go all out. This year will be no exception with the welcome return of their epic New Year’s Eve festival, complete with a trio of headline acts: Rudimental, Sigala and Nathan Dawe

Zero Gravity New Years Eve Beach Festival, Zero Gravity Dubai, Sunday December 31, 8pm to 3am, regular tickets from Dhs199, all-inclusive tickets from Dhs999, for VIP tables call (0)4 399 0009 or (0)55 500 9111. 0-gravity.ae

John Newman

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai

The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000. @rixopremiumdubai

Sebastian Ingrosso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Rixos Premium Dubai

One-part of the iconic, Swedish House Mafia, DJ Sebastian Ingrosso will be heading to the desert for a spectacular New Year’s Eve party at Terra Solis. The evening promises to set the desert alight with a show like no other. The best part? tickets start from as little as Dhs250.

Sebastian Ingrosso, Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Underground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHO GARDEN FESTIVAL (@sohogardenfestival)

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Ringing in the New Year and rounding out the 2023 Soho Garden Festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The record label, Upperground will be bringing their list of A-List performers, We’re talking Arbat, Argy and many more. Tickets are already on sale via platinumlist.net and are priced from Dhs200.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre, 8pm, Dec 31, from Dhs200. @sohogardenfestival

Fedde Le Grand

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Barasti Beach

If you’re the kind of person who would prefer to sink your toes into the sand than wear a black tie and have heels on all night – then this is the New Year’s Eve celebration for you. The incredible Fedde Le Grand will make his way to Barasti Beach for a massive New Year’s Eve 2023.

Fedde Le Grand at Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Sun Dec 31, doors open 8pm, tickets start from Dhs150 inclusive of one drink. @barastibeach

2024

January

Pluma

When: January 2024 (Date TBC)

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall (at The Big Top)

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. And this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. It’s follows a little girl called Pluma with big dreams of flying. The curtains will rise for the first time in January 2024. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here. You can read more here.

Pluma, Dubai Festival City Mall – The Big Top, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jan (date TBC), tickets from Dhs95. @pluma.show

Omid Djalili

When: January 7, 2024

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Omid Djalili is the first comedian of the year hitting the stage in Dubai. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Djalili will be performing for one day only on January 7, 2024. The award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian has been to Dubai several times before, so if you missed catching his antics on stage in the past, now’s your chance. Read more here and book here.

Sheikh Rashid Hall, World Trade Centre Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, Jan 7, prices from Dhs195, age restriction: 16+, Tel: (0)4 332 1000. @dubaiworldtradecentre

Michael McIntyre

When: January 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai next year with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.

Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, ticket prices start from Dhs250, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Ed Sheeran

When: January 19 and 20, 2024

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Global megastar and British crooner Ed Sheeran is making his way to Dubai to serenade us all for two exclusive nights as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. All set to perform at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, the musician will take the stage, with tour guest Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran, The Sevens Stadium, Jan 19 and 20, doors open at 4pm, show starts at 8pm, Dhs495, tickets available at platinumlist.net and edsheerandxb.com

OneRepublic

When: January 25, 2024

Where: Bla Bla

OneRepublic will be performing at Bla Bla for a night of throwbacks and brand-new hits. The tour comes as part of their ‘Artificial Paradise’ world tour. But we’re sure they will also play some older hits too. Since 2002, the international band have been producing a string of iconic hits such as Wanted, Rescue Me, Apologise and Stop and Stare. Tickets are now on sale and start from Dhs245 for early bird and Dhs295 thereafter. Purchase yours here.

One Republic, The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Dubai, Jan 25, ticket prices from Dhs245 (early bird), Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabla.ae

The Little Prince

When: January 26 to 28, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai in January 2024. Purchase your tickets now to be transported to a universe filled with philosophical insights and wonder.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

February

UNTOLD Music Festival

When: February 15 to 18, 2024

Where: Expo City Dubai

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15, 2024 to February 18. Early bird tickets go on sale on Tuesday, October 3, priced from Dhs500 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,200 for VIP four-day access. Final release tickets will be priced at Dhs1,500 and Dhs2,500 for VIP. Make sure to register here to get your hands on one of the 5,000 early bird tickets. While the lineup is still being kept under wraps, the festival is set to feature a range of genres from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 2024, @expocitydubai

Simple Minds

When: February 27, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will be taking on the stage at Coca-Cola Arena with ticket prices starting from Dhs195. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Belfast Child’, ‘Glittering Prize‘, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime‘ and ‘Waterfront‘. Their biggest hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, was used on both the opening and closing credits, of the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club.

February 27, 2024, tickets from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

The Phantom of the Opera

When: February 22 to March 10, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera next year. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest. Tickets have not been released yet, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when they do.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com

March

Rewind

When: March 1 and 2, 2024

Where: Bla Bla, JBR

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, Wet Wet Wet, ABC, and ret

urning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, ticket prices start from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb

Khalid

When: March 2, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter was initially to perform in the emirate for the first time last year on October 27, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Fri Oct 27, ticket prices start from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Kevin Hart

When: March 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE next year. He will be performing for one-night-only, on March 4, 2024. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 4, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

April

Elrow XXL

When: April 13, 2024

Where: Location to be announced

If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. While the general admission prices for the event are yet to be announced, you can buy VIP tickets which start from Dhs1,000 here.

Elrow XXL Dubai, location to be announced, April 13, 2024. elrowdubai.com

May

Film Music Week

When: May 9 to 13, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Dubai Opera in May 2024. Dubai Opera is bringing the first ever Film Music Week to the city where all iconic film composers are celebrated. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, Tickets from Dhs199, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied