If you thought the festive season was over…

Allow us to most joyfully prove you wrong. While Christmas may have passed us and New Year’s is almost at out doorstep, that doesn’t mean that the festivities are coming to an end any time soon. Orthodox Christmas, falling on January 7 is yet to come, and with just as much cheer in tow. If you’re looking to keep the holiday season going (because same), here’s all the best ways you can celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Dubai.

Novikov Café

Ahead of Orthodox Christmas on Sunday, January 7, Novikov Café has unveiled a special menu created by guest Chef Dimitri Yakovlev. Savour not only the array of traditional dishes with a classical twist on the menu but also the sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and the fountain show. There are 10 specially curated dishes. Highlights include 0livier salad, borsh soup, beef stroganoff and zapekanka.

Novikov Café, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 167 0392, @novikovcafedubai

Billionaire

Billionaire Dubai invites you into the enchanting world of Crystal Euphoria for an unforgettable celebration of Orthodox Christmas. Witness an exhilarating show on stage, performed by world-class dancers, singers, and acrobats scouted from all over the world. Indulge in the delicious dishes of celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s specially curated menu of Italian and New-Asian dishes.

Billionaire, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Jan 7, 2024, 9pm to 3am, Tel: (0) 4 510 3100, reservations at dubai@billioanairesociety.com

Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis Dubai’s fantastic array of Orthodox Christmas celebrations include something for everyone across eight of it’s award-winning restaurants. Choose from Michelin-starred Ossiano, Nobu Dubai, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Gastronomy, Seafire Steakhouse and Bar, Ayamna and Saffron. All venues are offering festive dishes, deals and a la carte menus for the holiday season. There are a variety of price ranges, so if whether you’re looking fort something lavish or casual, you’re sure to find it.

Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, until January 11, 2024, Tel: (0) 4 42 62626, reservations at atlantis.com

SO/Uptown

If you’re looking to serve a lavish feast on Orthodox Christmas SO/Uptown Hotel has the perfect turkey takeaway to make sure that you get all the goodies with none of the work. Uptown Brasserie is offering a 6-7 kg turkey feeding 10 to 12 people for Dhs890 or a nine to 12kg turkey feeding 15 to 18 people for Dhs1,190. All turkeys come with six garnitures, one stuffing, two sauces, and one pie. Trimmings with the farmhouse turkey include sage and chestnut stuffing; caramelized onion and herbs potatoes, braised red cabbage, butternut mash with marshmallow; Brussel sprouts with bacon; broccoli with toasted almonds; roasted root vegetables; and cranberry sauce and turkey gravy.

Uptown Brasserie, SO/Uptown Hotel, Dubai, until Jan 9, starts at Dhs890, 72 hour notice required, order at (0) 50 42 10579, @sodubai.uptown

Images: Supplied