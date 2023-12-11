Just in time for the alfresco season…

Get ready for a brand new beach club opening in Dubai this month. Say hello to Maison de la Plage, on Palm West Beach. It is an aptly named new beach house concept that comes from the minds of Fundamental Hospitality. There is no shortage of beach clubs in Dubai but this new beach club is sure to be one that will set itself apart from the rest.

Set to open its doors in the coming weeks, it is an escape like no other.

We’re going to relax and renew

The stunning new beach club will grace the shores of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai with a welcoming private pool, ever-comfortable day beds and a restaurant concept to complement the Mediterranean vibes.

Maison de la Plage is injecting the spirit of the French Riviera into the sandy beaches with an upscale but relaxed dining experience. At the helm, we find none other than the incredible Chef Izu Ani. This will be his third French venue that promises to be playful and leisurely —allowing friends and family to sip pretty, clinking glasses by the beach.

Fabulous that is our simple request

Guests can expect to be transported to the Côte d’Azur shores, with the venue that represents the idyllic villages in the South of France. At the core of the beach house, the market is where you are reminded of the bustling markets in France. At the market, design your meals while the chef brings them to life.

Of course, the beach-style restaurant is a love letter to France. Get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes.

Chef Izu has said that Maison de la Plage draws inspiration from his travels, with his very own souvenirs scattered for decoration around the venue.

Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner. This beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate experience no matter your plans. Cabanas are available for a private escape while if you’d prefer, perch in the sand on the beach that seems to stretch endlessly.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @maisondelaplagedubai_

Images: Supplied