If you’re back at work after the final long weekend of the year, National Day weekend, and wondering when the next public holiday is, you have come to the right place.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next long weekend is on the horizon, falling on January 1, New Year’s Day. Lucky for us, January 1 is falling on a Monday which means it will be a three-day long weekend for most of us.

After New Year’s Day, the next public holiday will be after the Holy Month of Ramadan, the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid Al Fitr.

If you’re wondering how many days off we’ll get for Eid al Fitr, the break runs from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri), which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar.

The UAE has also announced a list of public holidays in 2024. Get out your 2024 diary and slot in the dates now.

