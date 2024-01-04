From Fujairah’s sun-drenched coastline to a luxe address in Business Bay, there’s a collection of stunning addresses opening in the UAE this February…

Dubai: The Lana

For its 10th property worldwide, Dorchester Collection debuts the long-awaited The Lana in Business Bay this month. The striking 30-storey tower houses 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 126 of them suites – which ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs. The Lana will be a foodie playground with eight dining concepts to tuck into. These include Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara, which promises a bold menu of the finest Basque recipes; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera. Hotel guests will also be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah, also operated by Dorchester Collection, where they can access the soon-to-open LAVITA beach club.

Rates from Dhs3,900. dorchestercollection.com

Dubai: SIRO One Za’abeel

Get ready to bring your A-game to SIRO One Za’abeel, housed inside the One Za’abeel development along with the newly opened One&Only One Za’abeel. Welcoming guests from February 12 for stays, what sets this hotel apart is its futuristic, bespoke approach to fitness and recovery. Everything at SIRO has been curated by experts in their field, and all of the facilities and offerings have been designed around five pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. The star of the show at SIRO is the state-of-the-art fitness facilities, which go far beyond the standard hotel gym with 2,000 square metres spread across two floors dedicated to fitness. It’s all been curated with consultation from SIRO brand ambassadors including boxing ace Ramla Ali and the AC Milan football team, so you know both the facilities and workouts offer a new level of intensity to unlock a new level of ability.

Rates from Dhs900. sirohotels.com

Abu Dhabi: Anantara Santorini

Nestled on the unassuming waterfront between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a former royal home has been transformed into a paradisiacal Grecian-inspired retreat in Ghantoot. Welcoming guests from the middle of February, this gorgeous beachfront property is a boutique resort of just 22 keys. Retreat from the towering skylines of the city to a low-lying resort that features secluded suites with an oceanic aesthetic and sun-drenched terraces, its own stretch of sand, an outdoor pool and around-the-clock butler service. Get pampered at the Anantara Spa, catch a film at the private cinema, or dine on the shorefront with picture-perfect sea views. Bliss.

Rates from Dhs2,610. anantara.com

Fujairah: Naäma Beach Villas & Spa

Unrolling against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains and west coast of the Indian Ocean on Fujairah’s East coast, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is a stunning new staycation spot opening this month. Just up the road from Dubai’s beloved Sandy Beach Resort, it comes with picture-perfect views of Snoopy Island, ensuring this will no doubt become a treasured spot for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. Guests will be able to check in to one of 44 contemporary looking villas, which start in size from a spacious 325 square metres. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the villas are finished in calming shades of caramel and cream, and will range in size from single to multi-bedroom, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service will ensure every stay is five star.

Rates TBC. naamavillas.com