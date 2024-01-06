Here are a just a few memorable ways to celebrate your special day…

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

The Abu Dhabi EDITION is all set to host you for a fanstastic Valentine’s Day dinner at Oak Room. Step into the charms of this classy steakhouse in the capital, and savour a marvellous multi-course menu planned by their culinary maestros.

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi EDITION, February 14 to 17, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs700 dry, Dhs900 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Ring in Valentine’s Day with your special one over a magical dinner under the stars, and a private gazebo at seaside eat, Mermaid. Your special experience begins with a welcome glass of premium bubbly and a sumptuous spread of seafood and Mediterranean delights, as you’re serenaded by a live band, an exclusive red-carpet walkway, and elegant dinner table decorations. Post-dinner, you’re treated to two complimentary beverages per person at Arela Terrace & Bar. Mermaid, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6.30pm, Dhs,2500 per couple.. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Whether you’ve never been to a candlelight concert prior or are the type that doesn’t miss a one, you’ll have to agree this is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is hosting a special one on February 18, featuring music from popular movies such as Love Actually, La La Land, Aladdin and others.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, February 18. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @candlelight.concerts

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Rotana Capital Centre (@pearlrotana) Pearl Rotana’s Chai Lobby Lounge is serving up a special valentine’s day-themed experience all month long, and a tempting selection of confectionary treats and sweet delicacies await. Dig in to a range of specialty teas, hot and cold beverages, delicious pastries, light meals and snacks, as well as valentine’s classics including pralines, chocolate creations and cakes to enjoy yourself or gift to your loved ones. Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Feb 1 to 22, 7am to 8pm, from Dhs20. Tel (0)2 307 5553. @pearlrotana

Filini Garden

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Filini Garden, with an evening comprising their Sunset Supper & Serenade with live Sax package. It includes a romantic dinner and bubbly to share. Let the live saxophone performance serenade you as you relish a carefully crafted menu at this intimate setting.

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 5.30pm onwards Dhs499 bubbles package. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @filinigarden

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi (@marriottdowntownad)

Some of you might have a different idea of how to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or weekend), and these guys get it. Now you get to round up the troops and dance the night away at a fun-filled, Valentine-themed, sundown-to-dawn party as you stomp your feet to the beats of DJ Kim. Ten of your favourite house beverages are poured for only Dhs50. Sweet deal.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, 6pm to 4am, Dhs50 house, Dhs100 VIP. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Media: Supplied, Instagram, Getty