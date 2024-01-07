Some of us never went anywhere, others only just got back in town. Either way, it’s the weekend…

Friday, January 12

Become an Abu Dhabi Insider at the new Amalfi Lounge

Amalfi Beach Lounge, at the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri will have you soaking up the sun during the day, and flocking to the beautiful Italian-style setting after dark as you enjoy authentic Italian elegance and a menu comprising specials such as porcini mushroom arancini, their signature Amalfi lemon tart and of course, a stunning selection of beverages and shisha. Our first What’s On Insiders event is happening this Friday, January 12 and the exclusive event is free for a limited number of guests. RSVP now for a chance to secure your spot.

Abu Dhabi Insiders by What’s On at Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, 5.30pm, Friday January 12. RSVP via taran.singh@motivate.ae. shangri-la.com/abudhabi/shangrila/. @amalfibeachlounge

Bathe in the Glo of a terrific terrace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)

As part of a vibrant array of live entertainment experiences planned for the season, one of the capital’s most charming lounge spots, Glo, hosts Milan on Sax who will be wowing visitors with soulful, modern saxophone tunes. An ideal pairing with the gorgeous January weather on one of the Rosewood’s terrific terraces, this is the ideal spot for post-work drinks come Friday evening.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 813 5550 @rosewoodabudhabi

Feel the Fri-Yay Frenzy on Yas

If a flurry of fantastic flavours, bangin’ beats, and unmatched vibes are what you’re after at the end of a long week, come by Y-Bar on Friday evening for classic culinary delights, free-flowing beverages, and retro beats that will take you back to the glory of the 80s and 90s. Fri-yay Frenzy rolls out a special menu of signature bites, a fusion of South American and Asian flavours, and much more to get your weekend started on the right note.

Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays from 7pm, Dhs269. Tel: (0)2 656 4000. @yasislandrotana

Saturday, January 15

Catch exciting aquatic action at Mina Zayed

Day one of the most exciting aquatic race we’ve seen, Sail GP, is poised to bring you exciting action courtesy of participants from around the world, who will battle it out in identical F50 hydrofoil catamarans at thrilling speeds. As part of the year’s first major event in the capital, British pop trio Take That will also entertain fans on January 13. The band is expected to play popular hits like Patience and Rule the World. Plenty and more to look forward to this weekend at Mina Zayed, and whatson.ae will soon have a few more ideas on that front.

Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi. Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. sailgp.com

Let there be cake

LPM’s link to the the French Riviera is no secret, and their new Couronne des Rois cake is a mouthwatering spin on a classic desert, with lemon playing the lead. The brioche bread-based cake, adorned with sugar rather than the classic candied fruit is available at all of their locations until January 21, including at the one at The Galleria Al Maryah Island . Get a table at LPM this weekend and feel the festive spirit for just a little while longer.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Sunday, January 14

Voyage through six Italian regions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Milano Abu Dhabi (@cafemilanoae)

Incredible Italian fare is in the offing at Café Milano, as this prized global brand’s Abu Dhabi iteration is set to take you on a voyage through six regions in Italy at their brand new Viaggio in Italia brunch, which launches this Sunday. A myriad of offerings from Sicilia, Campania, Lazio, Toscana, Emilia-Romagna, and Piemonte will have you spoiled for choice, at one of the capital’s leading lifestyle locations.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays noon to 4pm, Dhs 240 soft, Dhs 340 house. Tel: (0)2 333 4444. @cafemilanoae

Mark your calendars for MADO 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

This week was an exciting one for sporting fans in the capital, country and region, as the main draw was released for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The WTA-500 tournament will welcome some of the top names in the world, including Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Olympic gold medalist and doubles career grand slam winner Barbora Krejcikova, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and big-hitting southpaw Beatriz Haddad Maia. With much of the action enjoyable for free, this sporting fiesta is one you do not want to miss out on. Get your tickets here now.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen