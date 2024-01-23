The airline continues to expand its Premium Economy offering…

Dubai-based airline Emirates is one of the world’s most accoladed airlines, flying to more than 100 destinations worldwide and consistently regarded as one of the best at what it does in terms of service, safety and experience, whether you’re flying Economy, Business or First.

Back in 2022, it introduced Premium Economy, an offering somewhere between Economy and Business, offering extra comfort and Business Class style meals, without costing quite as much as a business class flight. Since launching in August 2022, Emirates has introduced Premium Economy on a number of its flight routes, with the seats currently available to 15 destinations.

Here’s the full list of Emirates flight routes you can fly Premium Economy on:

London Heathrow Sydney Melbourne Christchurch Auckland Singapore Los Angeles New York Houston San Francisco Mumbai Bengaluru Tokyo Narita Sao Paulo Dubai

What is Emirates Premium Economy like?

The premium economy cabin offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. These wide, cream leather seats offer extra comfort to passengers with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests, so you can sit back and relax. Screens are 13.3 inches, and each seat is also equipped with easily-accessible charging points, a wide dining table and a cocktail table.

Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a welcome drink in fine glassware, and a Business Class-style meal service with chinaware and stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen napkin.

How much does Emirates Premium Economy cost?

Of course, it depends on the destination, flight occupancy, and the time you book, but fares are typically closer to Economy fares than Business.

A quick glance at Emirates’ website shows that a flight from Dubai to New York’s JFK in February would set you back from Dhs2,410 one-way in Economy, while Premium Economy would be Dhs4,580. For Business fares on the same flight, expect to pay Dhs14,100.

For a shorter flight from Dubai to London Heathrow, Economy fares start at Dhs1,270 one-way, Dhs3,190 for Premium Economy, and Dhs8,450 for Business.

