Britain's Emma Raducanu to play Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The 2021 US Open champion joins an exciting fray…

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has just been unveiled as the third star player to take to the capital’s courts at this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The 2021 US Open champion, who dropped zero sets en route to her maiden Grand Slam has received a wildcard, and will join two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and big-hitting southpaw Beatriz Haddad Maia this February at Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 event.

Raducanu recently returned to action after a spell of injury, and will be taking to the court with 28 other players with 18 direct acceptances through the entry list and six spots available through qualification. The event will also feature three other wildcard entrants.

Raducanu shot to fame after she won the 2021 US Open at the tender age of 18. She became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era, and achieved that without dropping a single set over ten matches, progressing from the outside courts to a dream run that saw her lifting the trophy on Arthur Ashe.

Stay tuned…

Word is abuzz that the main draw is expected to include many of the WTA’s top 20-ranked players – keep your eyes on whatson.ae for news on the full list very soon.

