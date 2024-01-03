It’s set to be a three-week long holiday…

If you’re already wondering when the little ones will be off next so you can start holiday planning (here are 14 ideas), here’s the complete list of school holidays for the 2023-2024 academic year and some important dates for your diary…

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).

For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.

Dubai private schools starting academic year in September

March 25 to April 15, 2024: Spring break and Eid Al Fitr

June 17 to 18, 2024: Eid Al Adha (tentative date)

June 28, 2024: End of academic year

Dubai private schools starting academic year in April

March 1 to March 31, 2024: Schools can close any day between these dates for the end of academic year

April 1, 2024: Start of academic year

July 4 to August 26, 2024: Summer break

December 16 to January 3, 2024: Winter break

The next long weekend is a little way away yet. It will fall after the Holy Month of Ramadan, the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid Al Fitr.

If you’re wondering how many days off we’ll get for Eid al Fitr, the break runs from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri), which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar. So, although we have to wait a little while for it. It’ll be worth the wait, as it could be a glorious nine-day break.

After that, it will be the dual public holidays of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha 2024. Both dependent on the sighting of the moon, they’re likely to correspond to Saturday June 15 and then Sunday June 16 to Tuesday June 18, meaning a four-day weekend could follow.

The UAE has also announced a list of public holidays in 2024. Get out your 2024 diary and slot in the dates now.

