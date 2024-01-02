Exciting dining concepts coming to Abu Dhabi in 2024
The capital’s been a beehive of activity throughout the year that was, and of course, into festive season. Here’s what we know about everything coming to town in 2024 so far…
Entrecote Café de Paris
An impressive addition to The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of superb dining options, Entrecote is set to serve up a stunning selection of exclusive steaks and bites. If you’ve ever been to their location at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more.
Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @entrecote.abudhabi
When: January 2024
Amalfi Beach Lounge
That the capital can’t get enough of Italian concepts is no secret, but this one is simply gorgeous. Amalfi Beach Lounge, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, will have you experiencing magnificent sunset views, handcrafted beverages and a marvellous Mediterranean ambiance, right here in the heart of the capital.
Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri L Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi
When: January 2024
Porto Gina
Antonia (Galleria)
Everyone’s favourite Italian trattoria is two-venue strong in the capital, and following the recent opening of their Al Zeina location, a third is waiting in the wings. Antonia’s opening at The Galleria Al Maryah Island has been on Italian fare lovers’ radar for a while, and we’re very excited about this impending addition to one of Abu Dhabi’s most in-demand dining, retail and lifestyle destinations.
Antonia, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @antonia.uae
When: Q1 2024
Sushi Samba
Sushi Samba is finally coming to the capital, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers this year. Get set to welcome a flurry of exciting flavours, vibrant colours, energising music and much more at this sensational venue that is inspired by the cultures and cuisines of Japan, Brazil and Peru in a flawless blend. Signature dishes such as the Chilean Seabass anticuchos made with white miso and chives, Asevichado roll, and Japanese doughnuts await.
Sushi Samba, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @sushisambaabudhabi
When: April 2024
