Start planning those holidays…

If there’s one thing we’re certain of here at What’s On, it’s that the people of Dubai (yes, you) love a public holiday. More than bottomless brunches, beach clubs, winter, bowling, firework displays, post night-out chicken shawarmas, and maybe even more than an empty Sheikh Zayed Road.

While some dates are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar and will be subject to change, we’ve got your years’ worth of holidays covered to ensure you use them wisely and maximise your time off, and it applies to both private and public sectors.

Calendars at the ready, here’s how to make the most of your public holidays in the UAE this year:

April: 16 days off, 5 days leave

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is expected to commence on March 11, 2024, and following the completion of its full thirty days, Eid Al Fitr is then predicted to fall on April 10, 2024. Eid Al Fitr runs from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri) which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar. Taking five days of leave from Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 19, will give you a total of 16 days off including three weekends –with work resuming on Monday, April 22.

June: 9 days off, 3 days leave

In the Islamic calendar, Arafat Day takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). This year, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Saturday, June 15; then the following day marks the start of Eid Al Adha. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year, is likely to correspond to Sunday, June 16 to Tuesday, June 18 as public holiday (but is dependent on the sighting of the moon). So, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a four-day break. However, by taking three days of annual leave from Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21, could give you a nice nine day break out of the office.

SEE ALSO: 14 bucket list destinations within a four hour flight from Dubai

December: 9 days off, 3 days leave

This year, National Day falls on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, which means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend. For an even longer end of year break, book off the rest of the week from Wednesday, December 4 to Friday, December 6 for nine days off.

Images: Unsplash