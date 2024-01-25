With only a fortnight to go, there’s plenty to look forward to at the pop culture extravaganza…

If you’ve been following whatson.ae over the past few weeks, we’ve listed a great line up of leading names from showbiz that are heading to the capital this February for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2024. The latest of these include Olivier-nominated actor Taz Skylar, Japanese actor, voice actor and singer Show Hayami, and legendary Brazilian comic creator, Ivan Reis.

Taz, who plays ‘Black Leg’ Sanji in the hit Netflix series One Piece, will be joining co-star Iñaki Godoy in Abu Dhabi. Taz also operates as a writer and producer, with an Olivier Award nomination in 2020 for his play Warheads. Hayami, known for his voiceover work with characters such as League of Legends champion Jhin, joins a lineup including the iconic Frank Welker, who has voiced Transformers’ Megatron, Garfield and Scooby Doo, as well as Peter Cullen, the voice actor behind the mighty Optimus Prime. Finally, Ivan joins MEFCC as one of the industry’s greatest and most admired artists, working exclusively with DC Comics for nearly two decades. His work has brought to life a number of superheroes including Green Lantern, Aquaman, Superman, Blackest Night, Brightest Day, and the Justice League.

The latest announcements add to an already-impressive roster of industry veterans including Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter’s Weasley twins, iconic Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison, Troy Baker, the American voice actor and musician best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, and others.

Major attractions at MEFCC 2024 will include a Japanese Village, which will be making its Abu Dhabi debut. Here by popular demand, you can enjoy the best of Japanese culture, tradition, art, animation and gaming, including from brands such as Grendizer, Captain Tsubasa and Doraemon, that have stayed in fans’ hearts and minds for years. More the Goku and Naruto type? You won’t be disappointed, either. For culture lovers, you’re about to be wowed by traditions such as Yukata tryouts, Japanese tea ceremonies, Origami and Japanese calligraphy, which are native to the Land of the Rising Sun.

MEFCC has enjoyed enthusiastic growth and interest from fans in the region over the past twelve years, becoming a beloved annual extravaganza celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles. Attractions such as Meet the Stars, the Comic Creators’ Club, Gaming Arena, Artist Alley and of course, their Main Stage continue to draw happy hordes every year. Look out for music, food trucks performances and fun challenges on stage at the latter, during what we are sure will be a weekend to remember.

