If you’re planning a getaway with loved ones or making travel plans for 2024, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays.

From New Year’s Day to UAE National Day, here are all the public holidays in UAE in 2024 for both the private and public sectors as approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Here’s the full list of public holidays coming up in 2024

New Year’s Day

Every year, January 1 is a public day off for the UAE for both the private and public sectors. January 1, 2024 is a Monday and the first working day of the year will begin on Tuesday, January 2.

So, for those of us who have a two-day weekend, we will enjoy a long weekend from Saturday to Monday.

Eid Al Fitr

After the Holy Month of Ramadan, it’s the first Eid holiday of the year – Eid Al Fitr. A UAE astronomer has predicted the dates for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2024 and, according to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to commence on Monday, March 11, 2024, with Eid Al Fitr running from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 on the Islamic Calendar (Hijri), which is likely to correspond to Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12 in the Gregorian calendar.

If the astronomical predictions are accurate, those who have a Saturday and Sunday weekend will have a nine-day break with work resuming on Monday, April 15. If the crescent moon isn’t sighted and it’s a 30-day Ramadan, Eid al Fitr will be a seven-day break, from Tuesday, April 8 to Friday, April 12.

Arafat Day

Arafat Day is considered the holiest day in Islam and in the Islamic calendar, it takes place approximately 70 days after Eid Al Fitr, and marks the second day of Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). In 2024, Arafat Day falls on Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 which corresponds to June 15 which is a Saturday.

Eid Al Adha

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place. In 2024, it is set to fall on Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12.

Hijri New Year/Islamic New Year

Hijri New Year or Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. In 2024, it falls on Sunday, July 7, 2024 (Muharram 1)

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

In 2024, Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawiis expected to fall on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which corresponds to September 15, 2024 which is a Sunday.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday. However, after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. This means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend.

Images: Getty Images