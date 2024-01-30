Sponsored: With gorgeous views of Al Maryah island, Finz serves up capital seafood…

We’re well into a packed event calendar in 2024, as we dive right into February. You’re invited to join us for the next What’s on the Menu event at Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, where scintillating selections and succulent seafood stunners await, as we make the most of the cool weather on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi also happens to be the Rotana group’s first opening, with a glittering reputation that began being scripted in 1993.

What’s On the Menu?

Sail through Chef German Huerta’s distinctive dishes, during an extraordinary voyage of flavours and textures. At Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, you’re cradled by the incredible backdrop of Al Maryah Island, which sets the tone for a supreme array of flavourful fare across every course of your culinary journey. Dig in to a host of celebrated specials, including their grilled halwayoo, Scottish salmon, mango salad and the delightful pavlova, to give you a peek into their menu.

For true seafood connoisseurs, you’re spoiled for choice. There’s the balik salmon with sturia caviar, sea bass with green apple and hazelnut, chilled Canadian lobster with quinoa crisp and vierge sauce, as well as the okkaido and red prawn. For hot picks, you have the grilled octopus with ingredients such as the smoked paprika glaze, the langoustine and the French cod served with chorizo crumbs.

Details at a glance

We’re certain our introduction has piqued your interest, and you’re wondering how to have a chance to secure a spot for yourself at this one-of-a-kind, relaxed eat, with a host of tempting marvels enticing you.

When: 6.30pm on Wednesday, February 21

Where: Finz, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi

How: RSVP to taran.singh@motivate.ae for a chance to secure your spot.

Images: supplied