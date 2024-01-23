Get ready to be dazzled…

Ever scrolled through the ‘Gram and seen those beautiful photos of Sharjah illuminated by colourful lights? No, it’s isn’t the works of AI, the photos are very much real and are a part of the Sharjah Light Festival which takes place annually during the winter season.

This year, it is returning for its 13th year from Wednesday, February 7 to 18, 2024.

According to the official website, the festival celebrate science, creativity and heritage in a display of lights, colours and music at beloved landmarks.

Over the festival, 12 cultural and tourist sites and landmarks in Sharjah will be illuminated in a snap-worthy mesmerising art display created by globally renowned artists.

Now these landmarks are already quite stunning in their own way, but they will be further enhanced at the festival using an interplay of lights, music and a dynamic narrative articulating the emirate’s past, present and future aspirations.

There will be over 15 light shows daily. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the show begin at 6pm until 12pm, and on all other days, the shows run until 11pm.

These are the locations you need to head to to see the spectacular display:

General Directorate of Sharjah Police General Souq – Al Hamriyah Kalba Waterfront University City Hall Light Village Al Noor Mosque Khalid Lagoon Corniche Sharjah Mosque Al Majaz Waterfront Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) Al Hamriyah Municipality building Al Dhaid Fort Al Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan Kalba Clock Tower Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn Beeah Group Headquarters

Commenting on the preparations, HE Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, said, ‘The Sharjah Light Festival is a prestigious global event, reflecting the emirate’s role as a beacon of art, culture, and heritage in the region.’ He added that the festival is a testament to Sharjah’s ‘commitment to fusing art, culture, heritage, and innovation, thereby enhancing the experience of tourists and visitors worldwide.’

And there’s more…

From February 1, you can even visit the Light Village located in front of University City Hall building in Sharjah. Here, you will be able to check out over 55 small and medium-sized national projects.

For more information, visit sharjahlightfestival.ae

Featured image: left @alphaspotting, right @tgfromdubai

Article images: Supplied