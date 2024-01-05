These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Discovering my new favourite London address at… The Marylebone Over the festive season, my fiancé and I headed to the UK for a family-filled break that meant days of unwrapping presents with our niece and nephew, catch-ups over a mulled wine or two with friends, and plenty of chocolate for breakfast (lunch and dinner for that matter, too). But our first stop on our UK mini-break was to London, a city I know and love well, to see some of our friends tie the knot. We checked-in at The Marylebone, a boutique, design-centric hotel that feels like you’ve stepped into the charming townhouse of an eccentric aristocratic as much as a five-star hideaway in one of the prettiest corners of the British capital. I loved waking up to gaze out over the quaint Marylebone streets in the morning, drinks in the cosy cocktail bar in the afternoon, and tucking in to one of the world’s best hotel breakfasts – which revolves around the freshest products from Ireland (the parent company’s home country). – Alice Holtham, Group Editor @hotelmarylebone Snapping up my first honeymoon wardrobe piece from… Sketch Dubai View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sketch Dubai (@sketchdubai_) I love personalised pieces, there’s something so wonderful about having something unique and bespoke to you that’s one-of-a-kind. From luggage tags and passport covers to my work bag, pretty much anything I can add my initials to, I do. I came across Sketch Dubai recently, and fell in love with their satin and jersey pyjama sets, perfect for comfy days at home, which can all be personalised with a duo of different fonts. They also do childrenswear, tote and beach bags, and – my first piece for my honeymoon wardrobe – a smart fedora hat (Dhs190), which you can add your initials to the black ribbon of. I can’t wait to wear it. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor @sketchdubai_ Getting ready for the (considerably less impressive 10K route of)… Dubai Marathon As a runner (casual at best, my Strava sends me ‘miss you’ texts), a lot of (FACT CHECK: literally zero) people have been asking me about my pre run routines. “You’ve got to stretch” I tell them “before and after” – I learned that the hard way, take in some carbs (something I was born to do), listen to the experts, and make sure you have a good pair of running shoes. Not just for those PBs, it’s a safe guard against potential injuries, which is important because if I roll an ankle at my age I believe the accepted course of treatment is – being “sent to a farm up north”. I recently picked up the latest v13 model from New Balance’s famous Fresh Foam 1080 range – and their first few test flights have been a sweaty, bouncy joy. And they look pretty cool, so at least I’ll seem halfway fashionable as I’m crawling along the road demanding water after a punishing opening 4k in the Marathon this weekend. Wave if you see me. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai @thedubaimarathon Reluctantly getting my chakras in a row because… apparently I also Yoga now Ask anyone who knows me. I am not one for moon crystals. Or one for believing that the arbitrary position of the stars relative to the earth at the time of my birth could have anything to do with my personality. I don’t put any stock in the words of mediums, possibility of past lives, curses, the Illuminati or the healing power of whale song. That’s absolutely fine if you do, I’m team “you do you sweetie” all the way. But as part of my ‘new year, new me’ self-gaslighting project – I’ve taken up yoga. And there was a shockingly clear immediate physical benefit to the stretching. What was more unexpected though, was the calming, centring, less tangible, more whoo aspects of it. My blindly-science-framed rational brain instinctively wants to chalk it up to peripheral benefits from the physical experience. But the more I meditate on it, the more I think it might be something deeper than that. And it was a slippery slope from there to downloading a bedtime chakra healing playlist on Spotify. I don’t know who I am any more. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Packing my weekend into a duffel from… Beis

Gorgeous weather and lingering festive feels ensure you’re always on the lookout for your next weekend getaway. I received a beautiful travel duffel from a thoughtful friend earlier this week, since one of my New Year resolutions is to stop being a homebody all the time and get out more. Tough, stylish, and just the right size to pack in everything you need (and leave out everything you don’t) – get your hands on one of these. Guaranteed to fit in your trunk even if you drive a zippy little coupe. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – What’s On Abu Dhabi

@beis

Not being a plain Jane (John?) anymore…with Silver King

New year shopping means looking for things that will bring a smile on people’s faces without breaking the bank, and a classy piece of silver is something I personally love as a gift, both to receive (naturally) and to surprise others with. Silver King has a fabulous assortment of chains, rings, bracelets, charms and more, suitable for friends, family, and even children. You’d be surprised at how affordable these are, and they have stores across the UAE. – – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor – What’s On Abu Dhabi

@silver_king_gifts

Stocking up on cosy bedtime essentials at… Tezenis

There’s no better feeling than changing into a comfy pair of pyjamas after a long day at work, like an instant reminder that it’s (finally) time to wind down. And, when the January blues hit, don’t underestimate the power of good lingerie on a bad day. Over the holidays, I was so excited to have come across Tezenis in Dubai Mall. The Italian loungewear brand is known for its pretty designs that are still practical for every day, and affordable prices without compromising on quality. So, if you’re looking for a new year’s lingerie or nightwear update, look no further. From cute and soft to luxe and silky, there’s a style to suit everyone – even the little ones. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@tezenisofficial

Proving you can have the best of both worlds with the help of… Nature’s Own Factory

PSA: I’ve found a healthy chocolate bar that tastes delicious, is not dark chocolate, and is really good for you. Homegrown brand Nature’s Own Factory has recently collaborated with social media star Nora Achmaoui to create a moreish and healthy combo of buckwheat chocolate and a buckwheat tea drink that work wonders on the body and skin. The sugar-free buckwheat white chocolate with açai berries (Dhs9.90) is full of vitamins and minerals that will support your immune system, leave the skin glowing, and contains no caffeine – the perfect way to stick to those new year resolutions while still satisfying your sweet tooth. The superfood-in-a-cup buckwheat tea (Dhs39.75) instantly warms the soul, made with freeze-dried mango and passionfruit and full of vitamins. Add to basket immediately! – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@naturesownfactory.global

Revelling in the fallacy of discounts with the…New Balance 530s

Discounts are a scam. Just putting that out there. They convince you to make purchases you absolutely don’t need. But I did really need the New Balance 530s, quite desperately, for my soul, and when I saw that StockX had not just reduced prices, but also my size, which I for some reason can never find anywhere, I took that as a sign from the powers that be. After spending a week doing nothing but sitting by my balcony door like a Victorian damsel awaiting her prince on a horse (pointless – I live on the 9th floor), they finally arrived and I love them. It’s giving barbecue dad-PE teacher-midlife crisis vibes. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Online Reporter

@stockx

Consuming an illegal amount of cheese at…Fouquet’s

And I would do it again. I would most definitely get their raclette burger again, which I had the good fortune of sampling when I paid a visit this week to check out their decorations for Les Neiges de Courchevel. Perfectly juicy beef, a soft potato bun and of course, all the cheese in the world. What’s not to like? The burger touched all the corners of my cow-loving heart, and paired with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa and a top tier dinner partner, it was an evening well spent. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Online Reporter

@fouquets.dubai

