Seal the deal in style…

On the lookout for some of the best business lunch deals in Abu Dhabi? There are plenty to choose from and just because business is in the title doesn’t mean it’s only for meetings. It’s great if you want to step out of the office to recharge those creativity levels or if you just want to enjoy a cheeky meal outside of the office.

Antonia

It’s time to get down to business at this Italian restaurant. The authentic restaurant offers up an appetiser, half a tray of pizza or a portion of pasta and gelato, with water for only Dhs95. If you’d like to include two house drinks it will only cost an additional Dhs30.

Antonia Restaurant, Mamsha, Al Saadiyat, Mon to Thu midday to 4pm. Dhs95 for a meal only, Dhs125 inclusive of 2 drinks. Tel: (0)2 667 2554 antoniarestaurant.com

Belgian Cafe

A cult classic, the Belgian Cafe offers guests two courses from a set menu for only Dhs99. The set menu includes a salad or soup and one main, the deal runs from Monday to Thursday from midday to 4pm.

Belgian Cafe, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Mon to Thu, midday to 4pm, Dhs99 for two course set menu. @bbcyasisland

Coya Abu Dhabi

Business lunch with South American flair? Count us in. Every day of the week, guests have the choice of dining with a cheeky business lunch set menu that includes the choice of two appetisers, one main and a soup and one side dish included for only Dhs130. If you want the sweet finish of churros or a popsicle, it will be an additional Dhs30.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Mon to Thu from 12.30pm to 4pm and Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, for Dhs130 per person. Tel: (0)2 306 7000 @coyaabudhabi

Em Sherif Sea Cafe

With stunning waterfront views of Al Maryah Island, this Lebanese cafe welcomes guests to enjoy a brand-new business lunch. Rooted in Lebanese culture, the business lunch is inclusive of one mezze or salad, a main course and a soft serve for Dhs160. If you’d like a mezze and salad it will cost an extra Dhs30.

Em Sherif Sea Cafe, West Bay Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bateen, Mon to Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Dhs160 per person. Tel: (0)56 880 5333 @emsherifcafeabudhabi

Raclette

A French brasserie named after one of the most iconic French cheeses – what more could you want? Well, throw in free-flowing beer or wine and a three-course set menu featuring all your quintessential dishes such as onion soup, coq au vin, and profiteroles. There are three options in each course to choose from and guests also have the choice of water with lunch for Dhs99, one hour of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs119, or two hours of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs169.

Raclette, Lilac 5 Bldg, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural Cultural District, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs99 three courses and water, Dhs119 three courses and one-hour free flow drinks, Dhs169 three courses and two hours free flow drinks. Tel:(0)2 546 2277 @racletteuae

Villa Toscana

Take a break from your busy day and experience a touch of Italy. At Villa Toscana, business lunch is a luscious affair, with charcoal grilled lamb chops, or fried prawns and calamari, and of course, no Italian lunch is complete without pasta and delightful homemade desserts to round off your meal.

Villa Toscama, Nation Towers, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, W Corniche Road, Mon to Fri, 12pm and 3pm, Dhs120 for antipasti and one dessert, Dhs145 for antipasti, one main course and one dessert. Tel: (0)2 694 4553 villatoscana-abudhabi.com

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 6pm (closed on Monday), from Dhs165. Tel: (0)2 205 4200, fouquetsabudhabi.com

Dai Pai Dong

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savour Chinese specialities such as homemade noodles, dim sum and barbecued meats at Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s treasured Dai Pai Dong. Take a break on weekdays and enjoy a four-course business lunch featuring delicious dims sum, spring rolls, soup, a main course and dessert from noon to 3pm for Dhs128.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Shang Palace

Shangri-La’s signature restaurant, Shang Palace is a utopia for authentic Cantonese cuisine. For its weekday lunch deal, diners can indulge in a wide selection of unlimited dim sum favourites such as chicken juice bun, siu mai and steamed Cheungfan from noon until 3pm. It’s priced at Dhs138 for food only, or Dhs168 for soft drinks and tea.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs138 to Dhs168. Tel: 0(2) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Paradiso

Yas Bay’s Paradiso brings you an irresistible combination of superb starters, mouth-watering mains, and dreamy desserts in a new business lunch menu that launches September 15. Celebrating Italy’s flavours, this multi-course indulgence will have you feeling satiated all week long. Special starters like their burrata heirloom tomatoes and truffle arancini will get you off to the perfect start, with marvellous mains like the ribeye steak and grilled sea bass taking centre stage. Dessert selections like the panna cota sweeten the deal, rounding off a fantastic business lunch deal by the wonderful waterfront.

Paradiso, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs110 for 2 courses, Dhs 130 for 3 courses. Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Dino’s

Fancy fine Italian fare to power you during a busy week day? Enjoy an exciting business lunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano, at Abu Dhabi’s Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana from Monday to Friday. You can pick from one of two set menu options, along with regular à la carte options to enjoy from in Abu Dhabi’s business district. A two-course spread awaits for Dhs105 with soft beverages, and if your hunger is keeping you from performing at your best, you can enjoy three courses for Dhs125 with soft beverages.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3:30pm. Tel: (0) 2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

Otoro

Located in Abu Dhabi’s scenic Al Qana, Otoro brings you some of the finest Japanese food in the capital in a modern dining concept. Their new business lunch set menu, priced at Dhs125, packs starters such as the seaweed salad and tempura nasu, rich mains such as the salmon teriyaki and Indomie bowl, and the tastebud-igniting basil ice cream for dessert. Three courses that will fuel your afternoon beautifully.

Otoro, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 5pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0) 2 886 9995, @otoro.ad

LPM

LPM’s business lunch menu is one to watch out for, with seasonal ingredients and fresh products from Europe that land on your plate right here in the capital. Seasonal starters and mouth-watering mains such as the Sea Bream Tartare with Yuzu, Grilled Aubergine with Mozzarella and Prawns, Baby Spinach and Artichoke Salad with Feta, and the Quinoa Salad with Raisins and Goji Berries bring an innovative, refreshing selection of dishes to your business lunch. You can also enjoy seasonal desserts such as the Peach Melba, to finish things on a sweet note. The Le Petit Menu, their two-course offering is priced at Dhs135, while the three-course Le Grand Menu is served at Dhs180.

LPM, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs135 Le Petit Menu, Dhs180 Le Grand Menu. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

PizzaExpress

Enjoy a business lunch at Abu Dhabi’s premium casual dining pizzeria, with the perfect mix of globally-infused flavours serving up unbeatable business lunch options. Available on weekdays, these pocket-friendly lunches are available as one main with a soft drink for for Dhs64, or a starter, main, dessert, and soft drink for Dhs74. With six-hour fermented dough and and perfectly-baked artisanal creations, toppings like smoked paprika chicken, Italian sausage and truffle mushrooms will have you counting down the seconds until lunchtime.

PizzaExpress, Arc Tower, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs64. Tel: (0)2 666 0068, @pizzaexpressalreem

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

This spot serves up unique Japanese selections, with one of their most popular offerings being the Omakase business lunch, a 10-course menu that is sure to delight your taste buds as much as it will cater to the heftiest of appetites. With a variety of hand-crafted nigiris and gunkans, spicy tuna tartare to butterfish and truffle, quail egg, and scallop flambé, you’re sure to find the right fit to suit your palate.

99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)2 672 3333, @99sushibaruae

Grand Beirut

The unmistakeable flavours of Lebanese cuisine come to you via Grand Beirut’s business lunch menu, featuring a selection of three delightful cold mezze appetizers, two tempting hot mezze options, a mixed grilled platter, and dessert. Enjoy a tantalising selection of flavours when you order their new business lunch, available five days a week.

Grand Beirut, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 5pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0) 56 216 1001, @grandbeirutuae

Penelope’s

Head on over to Penelope’s this month, to enjoy a special two-or-three course business lunch and talk business. From Monday to Friday, you can choose a starter, main and dessert to enjoy with house beverages to select from. For starters, you have winning classics like salads, seabass carpaccio and beef tartare, while mains would include roasted seabream fillet with fennel salad, spaghetti puttanesca, rigatoni bolognese or steak frites with béarnaise sauce. Sweet endings you can enjoy include chocolate fondant served with Madagascar vanilla ice cream or a crackling crème brûlée. Penelope’s, Yas Marina Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 onwards, Monday to Friday 12:00pm to 3:00pm, Dhs99 two courses, Dhs120 three courses. Marco’s Italian Incredible Italian eat, Marco’s Italian, introduces their new Business Buon Appetito, a brand-new elevated business lunch to add some much-needed culinary excitement to your weekdays. Indulge in an authentic Italian menu with two-course and three-course options, as Chef Giampaolo seamlessly blends the authenticity of Italian cuisine with the demands of your weekday schedule, placing special emphasis on celebrating taste throughout. Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 3pm, Dhs90 two courses, Dhs 120 three courses. Tel: (0)2 654 3238. @marcosabudhabi Éla Éla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Éla Éla (@elaela.ae)

Marvellous Mediterranean eat Éla Éla has been on Yas Marina for a few months now, and their beautiful new business lunch brings you specials such as a mezze of marinated Greek olives, tzatziki, taramasalata, harissa labneh and fluffy house-made pita bread to name just a few. For starters, choose between Greek salad, zucchini fritte and crispy calamari with lemon mayo and a main and side of your choice that could include chicken souvla with grilled lemon and a dollop of tzatziki or whole grilled seabream with caper vinaigrette accompanied by Greek potatoes or grilled zucchini. They hit it out of the park with dreamy dessert delights such as traditional Greek doughnuts drizzled with honey and walnuts or chocolate mousse with orange marmalade and sea salt. Ela Ela, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays noon to 3pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)56 603 7500. @elaela.ae

Graphos Social Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graphos Social Kitchen (@graphossocialkitchen) At Graphos Social Kitchen, come by and enjoy a uniquely fun business lunch over delicious Pad Thai, tasty Graphos burgers, or a hearty pasta dish, all part of a delicious two-course set menu. Available five days a week and very affordable, all the way until the end of January 2024. Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs89. Tel: (0) 2 208 6900. @graphossocialkitchen