Here are a just a few memorable ways to celebrate your special day…

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

The Abu Dhabi EDITION is all set to host you for a fanstastic Valentine’s Day dinner at Oak Room. Step into the charms of this classy steakhouse in the capital, and savour a marvellous multi-course menu planned by their culinary maestros.

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi EDITION, February 14 to 17, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs700 dry, Dhs900 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Ring in Valentine’s Day with your special one over a magical dinner under the stars, and a private gazebo at seaside eat, Mermaid. Your special experience begins with a welcome glass of premium bubbly and a sumptuous spread of seafood and Mediterranean delights, as you’re serenaded by a live band, an exclusive red-carpet walkway, and elegant dinner table decorations. Post-dinner, you’re treated to two complimentary beverages per person at Arela Terrace & Bar. Mermaid, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6.30pm, Dhs,2500 per couple.. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Whether you’ve never been to a candlelight concert prior or are the type that doesn’t miss a one, you’ll have to agree this is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is hosting a special one on February 18, featuring music from popular movies such as Love Actually, La La Land, Aladdin and others.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, February 18. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. @candlelight.concerts

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Rotana Capital Centre (@pearlrotana) Pearl Rotana’s Chai Lobby Lounge is serving up a special valentine’s day-themed experience all month long, and a tempting selection of confectionary treats and sweet delicacies await. Dig in to a range of specialty teas, hot and cold beverages, delicious pastries, light meals and snacks, as well as valentine’s classics including pralines, chocolate creations and cakes to enjoy yourself or gift to your loved ones. Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Feb 1 to 22, 7am to 8pm, from Dhs20. Tel (0)2 307 5553. @pearlrotana

Filini Garden

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Filini Garden, with an evening comprising their Sunset Supper & Serenade with live Sax package. It includes a romantic dinner and bubbly to share. Let the live saxophone performance serenade you as you relish a carefully crafted menu at this intimate setting.

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 5.30pm onwards Dhs499 bubbles package. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @filinigarden

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi (@marriottdowntownad)

Some of you might have a different idea of how to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or weekend), and these guys get it. Now you get to round up the troops and dance the night away at a fun-filled, Valentine-themed, sundown-to-dawn party as you stomp your feet to the beats of DJ Kim. Ten of your favourite house beverages are poured for only Dhs50. Sweet deal.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, 6pm to 4am, Dhs50 house, Dhs100 VIP. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Marco’s Italian has curated a special Valentine’s Day set menu, the “Amore Gustoso”. Begin with the tuna Carpaccio and baked oysters that showcasing the signature flavours of Italy, before you indulge in the pink beetroot Taglioni with prawn or savour the pan-fried veal tenderloin with mushroom and asparagus, both prepared with Chef Giampaolo’s culinary expertise. Your Italian feast concludes with the delightful “Sorpresa di San Valentino,” featuring raspberry inspiration cremaux, chocolate jelly, and raspberry foam. “Amore Gustoso” is available from February 1st to 14th, offering a taste of amore and traditional Italian romance.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 14, Dhs250. Tel: (0) 2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Abu Dhabi’s luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is pulling out all the stops this year so your Valentine’s Day is a very memorable one. At Vendôme, seasonal, local produce features in an international buffet that is specially crafted for this special occasion. Paired with exclusive beverage offerings, it is the ideal place to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. If you plan to swing by Broadway, their Valentine’s Day menu features a selection of canapes, Poached Corn Fed Chicken & Foie Terrine, exquisite Scallop & Lobster Tortellini and a pristine pavlova. The carefully-curated menu is complemented by a mesmerising performance by DMC’s ‘IMPØSSIBLE, with a deeply interactive and visually stunning performance.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 14 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs350 bubbles (Vendôme), 7pm, from Dhs600 (Broadway). Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @mo_emiratespalace

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi has introduced an exclusive dessert for Valentine’s Day, the Tarte Tropézienne à la Fleur d’Oranger. The limited edition dessert is the restaurant’s contemporary take on one of the French Riviera’s most loved sweet delicacies, the Tarte Tropézienne. Dine at this classy restaurant and put a sweet spin on your Valentine’s Day celebrations this year, at one of Abu Dhabi’s most desired lifestyle destinations.

LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 to 29, Dhs95. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana

Indulge in a romantic buffet dinner this Valentine’s Day, and cherish this special occasion with those that matter most to you. Cafe 302 at Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana serves up an exclusive dinner on the big day, in the heart of the UAE capital.

Cafe 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Hamdan St, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs119 per person. Tel: (0)2 610 6688. @cafe302

Ting Irie

Ting Irie Abu Dhabi brings the love this Valentine’s Day, as soulful reggae beats serenade you while you dine at this picturesque beachfront venue at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Savour a tantalising Jamaican feast, featuring signature dishes crafted with a dash of spice and a whole lot of soul across tempting starters, a sizzling main course, an indulgent dessert, and three hours of free-flowing beverages. Some fabulous dishes to look forward to include the pepper shrimps, arancini balls, lobster ravioli, t-bone steak, coconut rice pudding cheesecake, and strawberry-infused cream served with yard-made jam.



Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 7pm till late, Dhs225. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirie

Punjab Grill

Enjoy flavourful fare at Punjab Grill’s four-course Valentine’s menu, with a sizzling line up of dishes including the lobster and truffle pani puri, steamed tofu dumplings, tandoori dill salmon, tandoori lamb chops and a divine chocolate cake. Treat yourself, your loved one and your tastebuds to a carefully-crafted menu guaranteed to elevate your celebration.

Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 14, 12.30pm to 11.45pm daily, Dhs500 per couple. Tel:(0)2 449 9839. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Love is in the air, and Glo’s al fresco Valentine’s Day dinner against the beautiful city lights and under the stars begins with a symphony of seafood delights. Indulge in a seafood platter featuring cured salmon, salicornia, celeriac mouse and compressed cucumber, and parsley oil, followed by a creamy artichoke soup topped with black truffle and manchego croutons. Mains include pan seared halibut, accompanied by parsnip puree and, braised fennel or braised veal cheek, with rich truffle potato puree, asparagus, and bordelaise sauce. End your evening on othe sweetest note with the ‘You and Me’ dessert, comprising the strawberry compote, creamy chocolate, crunchy praline, white chocolate parfait and red fruit ice cream. You’re definitely going to fall in love with the food this Valentine’s Day, at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs950 house per couple. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

A brilliant Valentine’s Day set menu awaits at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, and you’re invited to celebrate at their award-winning steakhouse, The Grill. With beautifully adorned tables, muted lights, and romantic tunes, a specially-curated four course set menu is available with an enticing grape option.

The Grill, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs495 soft, Dhs650 house. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Get ready for an amazing Italian masterpiece, with love from Tuscany. Begin things with the Bombon, elegantly adorned with caviar imperial and golden leaves, followed by a main of heart-shaped ravioli, filled with lobster and dill mousse. Chilean sea bass and a dreamy dessert for two round things off with a glass of your favourite beverage.

Villa Toscana, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche Street, Abu Dhabi, February 14 7pm to 11pm, Dhs800 house. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. @stregisabudhabi