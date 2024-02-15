Who run the world? With International Women’s Day just around the corner, what better time to shine a spotlight on some of Dubai’s incredible homegrown brands, founded and led by women. From fitness to beauty, foodie delights to home essentials, here are 15 brands that celebrate female entrepreneurship in Dubai…

The Botanist, Multi-purpose cleanser, Dhs32, thebotanistdubai.com
Pure Born, Organic bamboo nappies, from Dhs45.99, pureborn.com
Motion Cycling, Make It Happen sports bra, Dhs130, shop.motion-cycling.ae
Nuaimi, Coral shopper tote bag, Dhs350, shopnuaimi.com
The Rume, Liquid Disco scented candle, Dhs175, the-rume.com
Megumi Matcha, Ceremonial grade matcha, Dhs120, megumimatcha.com
Sugargram, The Sugargram OG 25 cupcakes, Dhs130, sugargram.me
Little Majlis, Greeting cards, from Dhs19, littlemajlis.com
LOCH Life, 900ml water bottle, Dhs180, loch.life
Karen Wazen, Carrie sunglasses, Dhs624, karenwazen.com
ByMina Alsheikhly Mascara, Dhs84, byminaalsheikhly.com
Sand Dollar Dubai, Beaded kini set, Dhs970, sanddollardubai.com
CTZN Cosmetics, Code Red lipstick, Dhs125, ctzncosmetics.com
Kayali Oudgasm 100ml, Dhs525, hudabeauty.com
Apotheca Beauty Davines, ae.apothecabeauty.com
