DIFC Arts Nights returns…

Art season is officially in the air, and if you thought you already had a jam-packed calendar with the string of art events in 2024, better clear your schedule and make way for one more: DIFC Arts Nights.

Now in its 17th edition, the biannual Art Nights event returns for two days on Thursday, March 7 and 8 showcasing the creativity of local and international artists. Works of art across all mediums will be displayed in the heart of the district of Dubai.

The art event is one of the key events in Dubai’s art and culture calendar and transforms the financial hub into a creativity hotspot. Visitors will be able to see works of art from both local and international artists, spanning all ages and backgrounds.

Calling all artists!

If you know someone who creates stunning works of art or falls into the creative sphere yourself, this announcement is intended for you.

Close your eyes and picture your artwork(s) along with your name being seen by the hundreds of visitors to DIFC Art Nights. All you have to do to make your manifestation come true is submit your artwork by February 26, 2024, to artnights@difc.ae

The crew at DIFC will review your submission and select standout works of art to be featured during the two-day festival. No matter how you choose to showcase your artistic prowess – visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals or art films, you’re invited to join. Don’t put it off – it’s just a simple email. For all the details, head to difc.ae

If you need more time, remember, DIFC Arts Nights is a biannual event, so expect another art fair towards the end of 2024. Dates will be announced later this year.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, March 7 and 8, 6pm to 10pm, free entry, @difc

Images: Supplied