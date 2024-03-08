Lunchtime is all business at this pretty waterside spot…

One of Abu Dhabi’s exciting new openings that’s descended on the capital in the last quarter of 2023, Mika brings elegant dining, Mediterranean classics, and signature Yas Marina elegance to the dining table.

We’re here on a breezy weekday afternoon to try their business lunch, and while a brief, yet elaborate menu has a dazzling line up of offerings on display, what is likely to catch your eye is an incredibly affordable price point. The two-course option is served at Dhs95, while the three-course experience comes to you at Dhs125.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Before you take a seat either indoors amid earthy Mediterranean, elegance or on their sun-soaked terrace overlooking the marina, make sure to pop into their secret garden. Tucked away off one side of the restaurant, here they grow some of their most fragrant, flavourful ingredients including on a flourishing lemon tree. You can even rent this space for private functions, and the first place it takes us back to is a typical North American summer patio.

Back at our table on the terrace, we opt for their three-course business lunch option, and begin with the Mika house bread, a basket-packing a selection of sourdough, focaccia, and five-seed rye varieties. While this is the first time we’ve polished off the entire bread basket, the real star is the accompanying condiment, a dish of absolutely divine tomato sofrito and green chili paste doused in olive oil. We’re left wishing they sold it in take-home bottles. Our servers happily inform us two other tables have requested a second serving. A second starter arrives, the fresh, fruity plum carpaccio. Delicately sliced plum adorns their China, topped with a hearty mound of feta, taggiasche olives and strawberry that really underscore the Mediterranean factor in this afternoon’s business lunch.

For mains, you’re treated to several options such as the salt beef sandwich, one of Mika’s specials that makes it across several of their menus, as well as the pan-fried prawns. But we opt for a time-tested classic – the forest mushroom risotto – perfect for connoisseurs of this popular fungi. With aged parmesan and truffle skillfully mixed in, this main is rich and wholesome, but the portion sizes are just right so you don’t fall prey to a gastronomy-induced mid-afternoon crash.

For dessert, we’re recommended a timeless Italian classic, the nonna’s tiramisu. A surprisingly generous serving arrives, and this coffee infused, cushiony treat will have you poking, prodding and digging into it for a good while, to round off a very satisfying dining experience at Mika.

With attentive staff, enthusiastic management and a chef and owner that is proud of, passionate about, and committed to his craft, this visually pleasing, fairly priced, generously portioned Mediterranean marvel, tucked away in Yas Marina is guaranteed to have you going back for more.

What’s On verdict: Amid mighty yachts and Yas Marina big-hitters, expect classy, modern Mediterranean elegance at Mika.

Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am Friday and Saturday Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

Media: Instagram, supplied