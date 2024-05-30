The capital’s sporting engine motors along…

Abu Dhabi, and the UAE, welcome a galaxy of stars from some of the biggest sports in the world every year. Whether it is motorsport action you’re after, racquet sports, bat-and-ball excitement or ground-and-pound drama, the capital packs it all.

Here’s our updated list of sporting events coming to Abu Dhabi this year.

August

UFC Fight Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCT Abu Dhabi – Official (@dctabudhabi)

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

UFC 308

UFC action is back again, and this year, UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena. Accompanying all the high-octane action in the octagon will be the capital’s own fan favourite, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a week-long series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more. Stay tuned as we hear more in the lead-up to the big week.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

November

Abu Dhabi T10 League

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi T10 (@t10league)

The UAE capital’s seen close to two weeks of bat-wielding slam-bang action for several years, and we’re sure this year will be no different. Stay tuned for more updates and in only a few months, you’ll be able to head over and watch some of the biggest names in world cricket battle it out for the T10 League title, before they resume their international seasons.

Abu Dhabi T10, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, November 2024 (anticipated). @t10league

December

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Yes, we’re talking about that weekend. The one that has Abu Dhabi on its feet every winter, as the world watches in awe. This year, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place in December, and if its track record is something to go by, the capital shall shimmer with global stars once again. Roaring engines. Screaming fans. Electricity in the air. Oh, and the Yasalaam after-race concerts, for which British rockers Muse have already been confirmed. It’s all about to go down, Abu Dhabi – get your tickets here.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6 to 8, from Dhs750. @ymcofficial

World Tennis League

Some of the world’s top tennis players will be putting their off season to great use, getting in some valuable practice while putting on a show for the people of Abu Dhabi. Last December, the Etihad Arena welcomed leading names such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka. Looking for more entertainment? Post game concerts included names like 50 cent, Akon and Ne-Yo. Get ready for more exciting action both on and off court, this winter. Watch this space for more updates regarding title sponsors, teams, artists and much more.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 2024 (anticipated). @worldtennisleague

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash