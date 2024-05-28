For those that will be staying in town…

From retail experiences and family fun to wonderful traditional eats to super staycations, here are a few great spots to enjoy your Eid Al Adha holidays in Abu Dhabi.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is dressing up for Eid Al-Adha, and getting ready to welcome you and your loved ones. Get set to be introduced to a brightly decorated façade and festive decor that will spread the festive vibes, and until June 23, they’ll also be running the ‘Shop & Win Your Eidiyyah’ campaign with Dhs100,000 worth of gift vouchers to be split equally among 5 lucky winners. Additionally, from June 14 to 23, visitors of all ages are invited to participate in interactive games on the mall’s ground floor.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bani Yas East, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0) 2 503 1400. @bawabatalsharqmall

Sahha

Sahha at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi rolls out its Eid Al Adha Surf and Turf dinner buffet, where a fabulous fusion of traditional Arabic flavours featuring mouthwatering seafood and meat varieties will lay the table. Dig into succulent chargrilled meats, poached oysters, snow crabs, lobster, and tender Hokkaido scallops, during the first three days of Eid Al Adha.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs240. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

This Eid Al Adha, experience seaside luxury with a dreamy staycation at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. Book a minimum of 2 nights between June 14 and 22, and you get to enjoy a full 15 per cent off on room rates, with the option to upgrade to the next room category. An array of sumptuous dishes also awaits at Turquoise, and a full 20 per cent off a host of rejuvenating treatments is available at their spa.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, June 14 to 22. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi