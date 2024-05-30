Plenty of fun for everyone…

With temperatures soaring in the UAE capital, there couldn’t be a better time to introduce something like this. On the back of its official opening, Reem Mall has just launched an exciting new summer carnival which is now welcoming residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi, and will remain open until June 22.

You can look forward to several weeks of fun summer-suited programming, including acrobat shows, entertaining acts, exciting performances and more, for the whole family to enjoy. Leading up to the summer break, this is also the ideal way for your little ones to cool off, and with the Eid Al Adha holidays just round the corner, there couldn’t be a better time for you and the family to visit.

Reem Mall has also featured other exciting family-friendly programming in the past few months, including the hugely exciting Winter Wonderland experience last December.

Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: 800 70 70 70. @reemmall

