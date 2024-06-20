Several exciting destinations are being launched this month…

Adding to its already-impressive portfolio of brilliant destinations, Etihad Airways now flies to Jaipur (JAI), with four weekly non-stop flights to the northwestern Indian city taking their list of Indian destinations to 11. The national carrier of the UAE adds one of India’s cultural treasures to its list of destinations, with the ‘Pink City’ offering tourists a wealth of memorable experiences and attractions.

You’ll be able to fly on Etihad’s A320 jets to Jaipur, with flights departing Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi at 3.05 every morning and arriving in Jaipur at 8.05am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and flying back from Jaipur at 11am with a 1pm arrival in the UAE capital.

Other delightful destinations…

June’s been a busy month for Etihad, with the airline poised to commence flights to Al Qassim in Saudi Arabia on June 24, followed by four flights a week to gorgeous Bali beginning Monday, June 25. The UAE’s national carrier also launched a host of other popular routes launched this month, including Antalya in Turkey, history-drenched Malaga in Spain and Nice, in France, as of June 15.

Speaking of which, Etihad will beginning flying their mammoth A380 superjumbo jets to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) beginning November 1, 2024. In a little over 4 months, fliers from the UAE capital will soon be able to fly to one of the world’s most desired travel destinations, with an early morning departure from Abu Dhabi at 2.40am and flights from Paris touching down at Zayed international at 7.25pm, daily.

What’s On at Etihad?

The UAE’s national carrier has expanded operations in India significantly in the past few months, with the addition of daily flights to two southern Indian cities, Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV), following the introduction of Kolkata (CCU) last year, as well as 4 flights a day to Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM).

Etihad Airways also signed a groundbreaking partnership in February with the Chennai Super Kings, the most successful league cricket brand in the world.

