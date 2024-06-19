The party never ends…

Has your favourite beach club closed for the summer? Don’t worry, you can keep the party going and (still beat the heat) with late night swims in Dubai at these bangin’ beach clubs. Here are six beach clubs where you can go for a night swim in Dubai this summer.

Azure Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azure Beach Dubai (@azurebeachdubai)



Azure Beach is offering an exciting evening swim pool brunch from 8pm to 11pm, so it’s not any ordinary night swim. Hosted exclusively on Sunday evenings, this package includes free-flowing beverages, a delectable food platter, a live DJ and night-time wading at Dhs300 per person.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sun, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs300, Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

Terra Solis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)



The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims. Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, every Sat from June 8 to July 13, from Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 459 8300, @terrasolisdubai Kyma Kyma, the much-loved beach club on Palm West Beach is doing pool night weekends this summer. Starting this Saturday, the club will host pool nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm onwards. You can lounge on the sunbeds or swim in the pool with a DJ spinning tunes live. There’s an infinity pool and cabanas as well – that sounds like a great night to us. Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7pm, Tel: (04 666 5999) @kymabeachdubai Cloud 22 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Royal (@atlantistheroyal)

This sky-high exclusive pool club is offering exciting night swims to beat the heat – Moonlight Sessions by Cloud 22 will take you through Thursday to Saturday, every night from 7pm to 11pm. Indulge poolside in delicious, refreshing bites, sip on creative drinks and wade in the shimmering waters under the starlit sky. Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Thurs to Sun, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2700, @cloud22dubai