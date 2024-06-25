The former World Number One will take to the green on Yas…

Golf fans, here’s big news for you: Northern Irish golfing great Rory McIlroy will return to Yas Links from November 7 to 10 for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The tournament, which will comprise the first half of the DP World Tour Play-offs that also include the high-profile DP World Tour Championship, will welcome the crème de la crème of the game at the end of the year.

McIlroy won at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic back in January of this year, and is currently the top European golfer in the world. In addition to spending over a hundred weeks atop the world rankings, his other professional accomplishments include surpassing Tiger Woods’ record at the FedEx Cup having won it thrice, being a four-time major champion and being the youngest player on the PGA Tour to earn $10 million in career earnings.

As is standard, Yas Links will also have a fun, engaging schedule of activities for attendees and their families all event long, making for the ideal day out in Abu Dhabi.

