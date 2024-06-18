Struggling to keep the little ones entertained indoors?

Dubai is not short of fun and adventurous indoor activities for babies, toddlers, and children to blow off some steam, get creative, stay active, and have fun. From trampoline parks to interactive museums, here are 10 of the best soft play areas in Dubai:

Air Maniax

Air Maniax is one huge indoor inflatable park and warrior course fun for children (and parents) of all ages. With a 15,000-square-foot area, this insane play area features an assault course, toddler area, zipline, slides, foam pit, and laser frenzy.

Air Maniax, 16 street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Children minimum of 94cm in height to enter. Tel:(0)4 348 8981. airmaniax.com

Cheeky Monkeys

If your little ones are little monkeys, they’ll love to swing their way through this award-winning soft play centre. Spanning 3,000 square feet, there is plenty of room for them to jump around. Designed for children who are eight months to eight years old, it promotes learning while having fun through classes that cover dance, karate, yoga and cooking. Lookout for special seasonal events throughout the year, such as summer and Ramadan camps.

Cheeky Monkeys, various locations across Dubai and UAE. Children aged eight months to eight years. Tel: (0)56 505 7209 for prices, cheekymonkeys.com

Kids HQ

Kids HQ boasts three floors of soft play goodness, complete with slides, ball pits, trampolines and a sensory pit for younger visitors. They also offer a range of classes you can check out on their website.

Kids HQ, Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 548 6626, @kidshquae

La La Land

An assortment of activities awaits at La La Land including soft play (enclosed jungle gym), inflatable slides, obstacle courses, jumps, and interactive game. The toddler area (for children 3 years and younger) features a toddler-sized themed inflatable, safe play area, and friends their own age. All areas are strongly monitored by the trained friendly staff. There’s even an arts and crafts zone with ceramic painting, wooden painting, stone painting, art frame glitter, face painting, 3D art painting, Playdough, and Xbox games for older children.

La La Land, multiple locations in Dubai. Dhs50 per hour or Dhs150 day pass inclusive of five hours. Tel: (0)4 232 3919, @lalalandkidscentre

Magic Planet

Magic Planet now houses a soft play sector of its own. It’s a colourful wonderland that’s available at every branch. Make a day of it for just Dhs45 per person. Add on to the fun with classic arcade games, rides, or bowling.

Magic Planet, multiple locations, Dubai. Dhs45. Tel: (600)599 905, @magicplanetmena

Oli Oli

Have fun while learning at this experiential play museum in Al Quoz, Oli Oli. The interactive space features eight fun-filled galleries across two floors including Water, Air, Cars & Ramps, Toshi’s Nets, Future Park, Incredi-Balls, Toddler Gallery and Cars & Ramps.

Oli Oli Building, Al Quoz, Dubai. Children aged 2 to 11. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Orange Wheels

Promising social and cognitive development through play, this centre is for little ones between 0 and 10 years, but more aimed towards pre-schoolers. There is also a café serving health-conscious, delectable treats and beverages. The speciality of this zone is that the café is placed so parents can supervise their children without even having to chase after them.

Orange Wheels, Town Centre Jumeirah, Dubai. Children 0 to 10 years. Tel: (0)4 385 1880, @orangewheelsuae

Ready Set Go

Dubai’s largest soft play area, Ready Set Go, is a jungle theme for the little ones to go wild. The centre has a soft play area, role play town, and jump park as well as a café for parents to sit back and relax.

Ready Set Go, Al Quoz 3, Al Ghurair Warehouse complex, Block D. Monday to Thursday 10am to 7pm, Friday 10am to 10pm, Saturday 9am to 10pm, Sunday 9am to 9pm. Children up to 12 years old. From Dhs45 one hour pass. Tel:(0)4 229 9989. @readysetgodubai

Trampo Extreme

The fun trampoline park has two locations in Dubai: Nakheel Mall and Dubai Mall. Featuring the UAE’s biggest indoor cave, climbing wall, soft play area, and trampoline dodgeball zone for the kids to explore.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Children 2 to 14 years. Tel:(0)4 580 4411. Prices vary: trampo-uae.com

Woo Hoo

Budding scientist in your home? Woo Hoo promises to incorporate STEM concepts into hands-on play. It also possesses ten different galleries with over 50 interactive exhibits. The general ticket is for two hours, starting at Dhs30.

Woo Hoo, Al Quoz, Dubai. Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm, Weekends 9am to 7pm. Ages o to 12 years. Tel: (800) 966 466, @woohoouae

Images: Supplied/Social