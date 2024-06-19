There’s one next month…

If you’re already wondering when the next public holiday in UAE is, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the public holidays (and, hopefully…. some precious long weekends) coming up in the UAE.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet outlined a full list of public holidays for 2024 at the end of last year.

With the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday now over, the next public holiday is Hijri New Year/Islamic New Year which is slated to fall on July 7, 2024 (Muharram 1). However, July 7 is a Sunday.

Does this mean we won’t get a long weekend? Well, as per the second part of resolution No. 27 of 2024, “with the exception of Eid holidays, any of the official holidays … may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week”.

We will have to wait for the news from the UAE authorities if they choose to announce a holiday. We are keeping our eyes on any updates, so stay tuned.

Are there any confirmed public holidays in UAE coming up?

Well, after Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday will be the celebration of UAE National Day, now referred to as Union Day. According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, the private and public sectors will enjoy a two-day holiday to mark the occasion on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, that for those who have weekends off, there will be a four-day weekend.

After this, the only next holiday we will have to look forward to is in 2025. As has been the tradition in recent years, January 1 will be a holiday so everyone can celebrate the New Year. It falls on a Wednesday. For the rest of the holidays in 2025, visit this link here.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements.