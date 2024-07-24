7 fun performances coming to the Etihad Arena in 2024

All the world’s a stage…

Yes, it’s relatively quiet these days, but that won’t be the case for too much longer. The Etihad arena is about to become a hive of activity again in the coming months, and here are 4 great performances you won’t want to miss.

Here are 7 fun performances coming to the Etihad Arena this year.

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show

When: August 30 to September 1

BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September, with 7 performances to wow you. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a time that the whole family will enjoy.

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Chicago the Musical

When: September 12 to 22

Tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capital dwellers and visitors will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena, when it plays from September 12 to 22.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

Disney on Ice

When: October 16 to 20

Fans of Disney, ice skating, shows…and just about anything entertainment will be wowed yet again, as all-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October. You can expect appearances by iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and several others, with skilled performers putting on a show of gravity-defying jumps, mesmerising acrobatics, and routines that’ve repeatedly brought audiences to their feet.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Life of Pi

When: November 15 to 17

Triple Tony Award and five Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi will arrive in the capital this November, to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae