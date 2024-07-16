All the upcoming family-friendly performances in the UAE
The little ones will love these shows…
It may be quiet on the stages at the moment, but we can expect a number of top performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi marked in your calendars come August. Not all of them will be family-friendly, but there will still be plenty you can take the little ones to.
Here are all the upcoming family-friendly performances in the UAE
Abu Dhabi
Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show
When: August 30 to September 1, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September with 7 shows. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.
Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Aug 30 to Sept 1, from Dhs95, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
Disney On Ice
When: October 16 to 20, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from October 16 to 20, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets here.
Disney on Ice, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, ticket prices from Dhs75, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
Lang Lang
When: November 22, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
Dubai
There’s a Monster in Your Show
View this post on Instagram
When: September 21 and 22, 2024
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Heard of Tom Fletcher? He is one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children and the creator of the very popular Who’s in Your Book? and his interactive adventures are now making their debut in Dubai as a musical show. It follows a group of performers preparing to start their show, but they soon realise they are not alone on stage. The Little Monster wants to be a part of the fun, too! Expect comedy and chaos as he helps to create a magical show learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way. There will be lively original music and plenty of interactive moments.
Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sept 21 and 22, tickets from Dhs150, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae
Lea Salonga
When: November 10, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Do you and your little one love Disney? Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 10, 2024, bringing her sparkling Disney magic. The award-winning superstar has performed across the city, including Expo 2020. The Filipina artist provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan (yeah, that’s why she sounds familiar). She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017, so don’t wait until the last moment.
Magic Phil’s Toyland Express
When: December 6, 7 and 8, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2
UAE’s favourite family entertainer, Magic Phil is set to take you on a magical journey this Christmas month to Toyland. It’s where all the perfect toys live, and during this adventure, the audience will meet some ‘broken’ friends. Can Magic Phil rescue these toys and bring their joy back? Will they make it to Toyland? And… is there such a thing as perfect? Dig deep and you’ll recognise a story of kindness, self-acceptance and equality. Expect songs, magic, puppets and plenty of Magic Phil’s silliness. Book here.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 6 to 8, prices from Dhs80, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, @theatrebyqe2
The Wizard of Oz
When: December 14 to 26, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2
We’re off to see The Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz! This Christmas, join Dorothy and Toto onboard the QE2 as they adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz. Along the way, they meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. But the Wicked Witch has other plans. Can they make it to Oz to get their heart’s desires? Expect a festive twist to this classic tale promising laughter, excitement and plenty of joy.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 14 to 26, prices from Dhs90, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, @theatrebyqe2
Aladdin
View this post on Instagram
When: December 17 to 29, 2024
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
The popular Dubai Panto has returned home to the purpose-built theatre in Jumeirah Beach Hotel. This December, you and the little ones will go on a magic carpet ride to witness streetwise Aladdin outwit the evil Abanazar. Will he rescue and win the hand of Princess Jasmine with the help of the Genie and his silly brother? There’s only one way to find out. Get your tickets here.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Dec 17 to 29, prices from Dhs90, h2productions.ae
Bookmark this page as we will update it as and when new family-friendly performances in the UAE are announced.
Images: Getty Images, Instagram and supplied