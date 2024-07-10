The best Dubai ladies' nights for every night of the week

We love a ladies’ night, from beachside bubbles, discounted dinners and free-flowing drinks…

The three-free-drinks-every-Tuesday formula of ladies’ night in Dubai is officially over. In its place are bottomless beverage offers, discounted deals on dining and a whole host of interactive opportunities.

We’ve rounded up brilliant ladies’ night deals for every night of the week. Some are brand new, others are classics for a reason.

MONDAY

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters for two hours with its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday and Friday offering if you want to extend that weekend feeling. For Dhs195 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mon 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 437 0077. babioledubai.com

Ce La Vi

What’s the deal: As far as Monday ladies’ nights in Dubai go, this one takes the cake. With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is Ce La Vi the ultimate place for your Instagram feed, but their food and drinks are also incredible. On Mondays, they offer ladies free-flow drinks from Dhs150 from 10pm to 2am. You can also enjoy a fantastic food menu curated specially by Howard Ko.

Ce La Vi, Level 54, Address View Hotel, Mon 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Miss Lily’s

Head down to Miss Lily’s to start your week right, with three beverages and five Caribbean bites for Dhs150. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more from 7pm to 11pm. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm, Dhs150 for three drinks and five bites. Tel: (0)50 781 9044, @misslilysdxb

Primi What’s the deal: The brand new licensed area of City Walk Dubai is hitting the ground running with a stunning new ladies’ night at the beautiful Primi. Ladies can enjoy special prices on drinks and a mezze platter for two priced at Dhs69. The ladies’ night takes place every Monday from 4pm. Primi, C2, City Walk Dubai, Mon from 4pm. @primi_ae Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon from 6pm (last reservation at 11.45pm), Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae

TUESDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: A celeb-favourite that hails from the US, ladies’ night at 1OAK takes place thrice weekly on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. On all of these days, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks from 11pm until 3am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 11pm to 3am, Tues, Sat and Sun, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. @1oakdxbofficial

Attiko

What’s the deal: Attiko is a glamourous spot for ladies’ night every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs120. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Tues 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Antika Bar

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies and two dishes from a selected ladies’ night menu for Dhs150.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 8pm to 12am, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)50 735 9177. @antikadubai

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, and a three-course set menu with three drinks for Dhs225. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue 6pm to 1am. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs169. The same deal also runs on Saturdays.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 52 124 3113. atelierm.ae

Bla Bla

What’s the deal: Step into The Tent, Bla Bla’s vibrant nightclub, where the party never stops. On Tuesday, La Santa Latin Night means free entry and four free drinks until 12am for ladies.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Claw BBQ

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night takes place inside this fun-filled bar every Tuesday, where you and your gal pals can sip on unlimited free drinks for three hours plus graze on two appetisers or a burger for Dhs149. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs225, which also includes bottled beer.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm till 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbqpalm

Crafty Fox

What’s the deal: Head to this gastropub and sports bar for a low-key girls on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm for a night inclusive of two complimentary drinks and special deals on bar bites. The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, JGE, 6pm to 10pm, Tues. Tel: (0)4 586 7777.@craftyfox.dubai Ella’s Eatery What’s the deal: On Tuesday ladies’ night, Ella’s Eatery invites you and your gal pals to enjoy three house drinks and a starter for Dhs99. It’s dog friendly, so bring your pooch along too. Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 4pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery February 30

What’s the deal: Brave the heat for an alfresco ladies’ night at February 30 this summer. On Tuesdays, ladies pay Dhs199 for unlimited drinks from 8pm to 12am.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Tues, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200.@february30dubai

Isola Ristorante

Whats the deal: Enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at Isola, a scenic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. On Tuesdays, ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu of their contemporary Italian dishes and three drinks for Dhs155. It’s served up to the soulful tunes of a live DJ and sax.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Grapeskin What’s the deal: From 4 pm onwards on Tuesdays, ladies can make their way down to La Ville for a glamorous weeknight indulgence. Pay Dhs120, and you’ll get three classes of wine and two snacks from the ladies’ night menu. Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, 4pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @grapeskindubai The Grand Grill What’s the deal: On Tuesdays from 8pm ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas guys can opt for all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. Date night has never been so cheap. The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Tues, Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill Karma Kafe What’s the deal: Karma Kafe offers a ladies’ night with a view, thanks to its Souk Al Bahar location overlooking The Dubai Fountain. On Tuesday, ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs200. Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 423 8306. @karmakafedubai Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights) What’s the deal: Tipsy Tuesday at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has to be one of the best value Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai – mostly because you don’t pay a dirham. Yes, that’s right, every Tuesday from 8pm to 12am ladies can enjoy free drinks from a selection of wine, spirits and a pair of ladies’ night cocktails. The same deal applies at the Barsha Heights, while the Business Bay location offers three free drinks. Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 423 8307. @lockstockuae Lola Taberna Española What’s the deal: Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. On offer is two hours of unlimited house beverages plus live entertainment in the form of a flamenco show and Spanish guitar from 8.30pm onwards. It’s Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs149 for guys. Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Tues 7pm to 9pm, Dhs99 and Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna Mama Zonia What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired MamaZonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages. MamaZonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am, Tues, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb McCafferty’s What’s the deal: This traditional Irish pub in Jumeirah Village Circle is a popular spot for chilled vibes, live music, and value drinks deals. On Tuesday, that drinks deal is free-flowing sips for ladies from 6pm to 10pm for Dhs125. Feeling hungry? There’s 30 per cent off the food menu. McCafferty’s, Circle Mall Rooftop, JVC, 6pm to 10pm, Tues, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 3623. @mccaffertysjvc Nonya What’s the deal: One of the best Tuesday ladies’ night deals on the circuit, head to Nonya where you’ll get five hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs149 from 8pm to 1am. Bringing the boys along? Guys can enjoy unlimited drinks from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 197 1174. @nonyadubai Observatory Bar & Grill What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina. Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com Penthouse What’s the deal: This adults-only rooftop playground comes with panoramic city vistas, and invites ladies to enjoy three free drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs150. It’s paired with live entertainment, and sometimes even fashion shows. The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @thepenthousedubai Playa What’s the deal: Playa Dubai has an incredible ladies night offer every Tuesday for all the lovely ladies out there. From 7pm to 11pm, you can indulge in cocktails, food and fun, with two complimentary drinks on arrival and a 30 per cent discount on their final bill for the night for the night. Playa, The Club, Palm West Beach, Tues 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 504 4506 @playadubai Seven Sisters What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar, offers a fun-filled ladies sushi night on a Tuesday. For Dhs125, you’ll get free-flowing drinks and one dish from the sushi selection. Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tue 7pm, Dhs125. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai Soon What’s the deal: Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON’s Tuesday offers runs from 6pm to 8pm when ladies can enjoy a free flow of selected beverages. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing. SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, free flow 6pm to 8pm, Dhs20 per glass of rose and prosecco from 8p till closing. Tel:(0) 55 434 0575. @soondxb STK JBR What’s the deal: On Tuesdays, ladies’ night isn’t just about the gals, as there’s deals for both ladies and gents. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses. STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Ciao Belle is the name of the new Tuesday ladies’ night at pastel-hued Torno Subito, Massimo Bottura’s Michelin Star Dubai restaurant. Taking place from 6.30pm to 11pm, you can enjoy an array of unlimited pizza and pasta for Dhs195 per person. While guys can come along and enjoy the same deal for Dhs295.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: Head to Toro Toro for a Latin fiesta every Tuesday, where ladies’ night serves up three beverages for Dhs99, plus a 50 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Warehouse

What’s the deal: This old school haunt at Le Meridien at the airport invites ladies to enjoy free-flowing drinks and three bar bites for Dhs99 every Tuesday from 7pm.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Garhoud, 7pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

WEDNESDAY

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wed from 7pm. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s ladies’ night deal, which includes any two food items and four beverages for only Dhs145. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 7pm 60 1am, Dhs145 for two dishes and four drinks, Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Esco-bar

What’s the deal: If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Fouquet’s

What’s the deal: Play like a Parisienne is the ladies’ night offering at fancy French restaurant Fouquet’s. With a minimum spend of Dhs180 on the a la carte menu, ladies can enjoy free-flowing bubbles.

Fouquet’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Weds 8pm to 11pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: Head to the vibrant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on Wednesdays and you’ll be treated to two hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10.30pm with a minimum spend of Dhs120.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 7pm to 10.30pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Maison de Curry

What’s the deal: Witness the Burj Khalifa light show while you sip on unlimited house beverages for just Dhs130. And that’s not all. You’ll get 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Doesn’t get better than that.

Maison de Curry, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs130, Tel: (0) 52 406 6183, @maisondecurry

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy five complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and one dish for Dhs99

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 9pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three drinks with a main course for Dhs99. There’s also live music and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s tunes to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 6pm to midnight, Dhs99. @mezzaninedubai

Moe’s on 5th

What’s the deal: Meet us at Moe’s… At this sleek bar you’ll be able to try them all out because Moe’s is offering ladies four free drinks every Wednesday, after that you will receive 30 per cent off on food and drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Wed from 8pm to 11.30pm, four free drinks and 30 per cent off on food and drinks. Tel: (0)4 333 3055, @moesonthe5th

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150. Ladies also get 30 per cent off of food. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where ladies get four complimentary drinks without spending a Dirham.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 7pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers unlimited beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360-degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs175. Gents can enjoy the same for Dhs250

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and an appetiser for Dhs120.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (054) 5811 758. the44dubai.com

TABU

What’s the deal: You and your gals have countless options at Tabu. If you’re just there for a quick bite to eat and 3 drinks it’ll only cost Dhs120. However, there is a chef sushi platter with free-flow drinks for two hours which will cost Dhs295. Gents can enjoy the same chef sushi platter and drinks for Dhs395.

TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 6pm till late, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 52 950 1309, @tabudubai

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis. The ladies’ night is exclusively at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill in JBR and Business Bay.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs265.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: Jazz up your Wednesday at this pink paradise, which is hosting a Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks for Dhs99 plus 20 per cent off on the food. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. Because the cardinal rule is to always wear pink on Wednesdays, all that do will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh129 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423, vibeuae.com

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: The party is always popping at this unmissable and wallet-friendly ladies’ night. For Dhs169 you and your bestie will receive two hours free flow and two dishes of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs169 Tel: (0)4 589 8689, virginizakaya-dxb.com.

Hillhouse brasserie

What’s the deal: Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Agora

What’s the deal: Dhs150 for free-flowing drinks and sharing plates. This swanky cocktail bar that has been on everybody’s Insta stories and on everybody’s lips – Agora is the latest cocktail bar to set up shop in The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai has just welcomed a ladies’ night hot off the heels of opening.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Wed from 8pm. @agora_dxb

Okku

What’s the deal: Ladies can delight in a fantastic set menu and free-flow drinks at the reopened and revamped Okku. Taking place every Wednesday, O’Socialista is the ideal ladies’ night for you and your gals.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed from 6pm Tel: (0)4 666 1566. okku.com, @okkudxb

Caro

What’s the deal: If swanky steakhouse is at the top of your list of places to check out with your gals, then this is the one for you. Caro is. stunning steakhouse that is offering all the ladies free flow on select wine and cocktails as well as 50 per cent off on the a la carte menu every Wednesday from 5pm.

Caro Steakhouse, The Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Wed from 5pm @caro.dxb

City Social

What’s the deal: Ladies and The City, get ready – a fun girls nigth out awaits. grab three drinks and 50 per cent off on the food menu for Dhs99.

City Social, Grosvenor House, Wednesday, 7pm to 11pm. citysocial.com

THURSDAY

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 7pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Boom Battle Bar

What’s the deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95. As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks and crazy golf. @boom.dxb

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Belgian Beer Cafe

What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 12am, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday, for Dhs127 you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours along with a main course.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

En Fuego

What’s the deal: En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs149.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, starting Thu Sept 14 9p to 1am, Dhs149 for two courses and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 0750 @enfuegodubai

Li’Brasil

What’s the deal: Grab your girls and glam up this Thursday for a night full of groovy beats and vibes. Li’Brasil is offering unlimited drinks for Dhs108 from 7pm to 10pm, kickstarting the weekend early.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com

Raia Rooftop What’s the deal: The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs149 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs199. Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com Republic Adda Bar and Lounge What’s the deal: Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages (house wines and spirits, sparkling wine and mocktails) and 30 per cent discount across the full a la carte selection, from 7pm to 10pm all for just Dhs99. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline. Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, 7pm to 10pm Dhs99, Tel (and WhatsApp): (0)52 924 7596, @republic.dxb The Mansion What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits. The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai Oche Wha’ts the deal: A brand new and incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes ladies to enjoy 60 minutes of free darts and free-flow drinks for only Dhs175. Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Thu from 7pm, Dhs175 free flow drinks and 60 min darts. @ochedubai Warehouse What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Tue and Thu. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com

FRIDAY

Babiole

What’s the deal: Habtoor City’s pretty rooftop Mediterranean restaurant hosts ‘Dining Divas’ every Friday from 8pm to 1am. For Dhs265, you’ll get a three-course dinner from the signature ladies’ night menu plus unlimited drinks.

Babiole, The Hilton Habtoor City, 8pm to 1am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 51 54665. babioledubai.com

Bai Bar & Terrace

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Bai Bar & Terrace ladies’ night is Dhs120, where you’ll get two hours of unlimited house drinks and a choice of one small plate.Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75. A minimum spend of Dhs70 per person is required.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Fri 7pm to 10pm, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 875 3300, radissonhotels.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Fri 3pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

SUNDAY

Belgian Beer Cafe

Whats the deal: Make your way down to this local neighbourhood hangout where all ladies can tuck into three complimentary drinks, and avail a discount on the food menu.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0227, @belgianbeercafejumeirah

Rodeo Drive

What’s the deal: This all-American dive bar is home to a bucking bronco, live music and beer pong. And on Sundays and Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks to kickstart the evening in style.

Rodeo Drive, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 899 3999. @rodeodrivedubai

