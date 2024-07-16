Here’s to sun-soaked sands and fully redeemable pool days…

The UAE is a wonderland waiting to be discovered. There are plenty of incredible places that are completely unique for a staycation but if you haven’t got the time, these unique daycations in the UAE are a gorgeous option just waiting to be discovered.

Here are 7 of the most unique daycations in the UAE.

Anantara Santorini

The breathtaking Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat, where Aegean vibes meet Arabian elegance to create a paradise unlike any other is a secluded spot ideally situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in Ghantoot. Day passes through the summer are priced at Dhs500, with Dhs200 redeemable on food and drink.

Anantara Santorini, Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, daily until August 31, Dhs500 with Dhs200 redeemable. anantara.com

Anantara World Islands

Situated on the unique World Islands archipelago, just four kilometers into the Arabian Gulf, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort promises a new standard in island opulence. The daycation at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is priced at Dhs400 for adults and Dhs200 for children Monday to Thursday, and Dhs500 for adults and Dhs250 for children Friday to Sunday. For that, you’ll get return boat transfers, as well as beach and pool access.

Anantara World Islands, South America, World Islands, Dhs400 Mon to Thurs, Dhs500 Fri to Sun. anantara.com

Heart of Europe

Get ready to plunge into your ultimate summer daycation goals with Voco Monaco –the upscale adults-only retreat that is located on The Heart of Europe Island. The day pass is Dhs200, of which Dhs150 you’ll get back to spend on food and drink. You will be whisked away on one of the hotel’s private yachts to the island that’s decked out in French flair. The Monaco beach is exquisite with its crystal clear waters of the Arabian Gulf as far as the eye can see.

Voco Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai, daily Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable. Tel:(0)55 226 9353. thoe-hotels.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

This world record-breaking rooftop pool has some of the best views of Dubai from its 77th floor perch atop Address Beach Resort. The chic spot is reserved mostly for hotel guests, so if you’re not checking-in, you’ll need to book a cabana, which start from Dhs1,777 for four guests this summer. Not keen to splash out on a pool day? Book a table in the restaurant and enjoy the same stunning views while grazing on a menu of crowd-pleasing Asian fusion dishes.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, pool 9am to sunset daily, Dhs1,777 for up to four. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Tapasake

Tapasake is a pool experience offering show-stopping city vistas, a vibrant menu of Nikkei flavours, and – the jewel in its crown – the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Set across the top of The Link, in the One&Only One Za’abeel, a cantilever of exciting culinary and nightlife experiences, Tapasake is Dubai’s most luxurious new pool day. Pool days at Tapasake will set you back Dhs250 per person during weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, while the infinity beds can be reserved at Dhs900 for up to 2 guests, and include a bottle of Rose.

Tapasake, One&Only One Za’abeel, pool 10am to 9pm, restaurant 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm, adults-only. @tapasakedubai

Lumi Beach

Located at The Beach Hotel in Um Al Quwain, Lumi beach offers up unparalleled beach club vibes, we’re talking about your quintessential beach club energy. White and cream macrame with wooden accents all around. Choose to opt for a private pool to rent or sink your toes into the sand and make the most of a stunning daycation, which from Monday to Friday will cost Dhs100 which is redeemable and Saturdays will cost Dhs200 and Sundays will cost Dhs150, not redeemable.

Lumi Beach, Sheikh Saoud bin Rashid, Umm Al Quwain, daily 10am to 11pm, Dhs100 weekdays, fully redeemable, Dhs200 on Sat and Dhs150 on Sun non redeemable. @lumibeachuaq

Kite Beach Center

Located in the quaint emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Kite Beach immediately transports visitors to the beaches of Bali with its chilled vibes, healthy food, and thatched beach huts. The dreamy beach huts are priced at Dhs250 per night on weekdays and Dhs350 weekends, with check-in at 9pm and check-out at 6am. The beach huts accommodate up to six people and include sun decks for sitting and sleeping, private shower, hammock, two water bottles, a fruit platter, free wifi, an electric socket, and outdoor air conditioning.

Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain, Dhs45 weekdays, Dhs75 weekends, children Dhs35 weekdays, Dhs45 weekends, and Dhs75 for dogs. kitebeachcenter.ae

Images: Supplied