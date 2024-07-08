Upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for
Looking to hit up the biggest and best festivals, shows, concerts, sporting events, and more coming to Abu Dhabi in the remainder of 2024? Bookmark this piece and start circling your calendars. Here’s a roundup of some of the best events coming to Abu Dhabi this year.
July
Liwa Date Festival
When: July 15 to 28
Where: Liwa City, Al Dhafrah
The 20th edition of one of the biggest mainstays on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar will be held in the capital’s Al Dhafrah region, from July 15 to 28, this summer. In addition to getting the scoop on all the popular date varieties, you also have the opportunity to enjoy popular competitions such as the ‘Best Date Fruit’ ‘Best Date Grower’ and others, handicraft varieties and several attractions geared to children. Save the date…
Liwa Date Festival, Liwa City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 28. liwadatesfestival.ae
August
UFC Fight Night
When: August 3
Where: Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae
UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae
Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show
When: August 30 to September 1
Where: Etihad Arena
BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September with 7 shows. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.
Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae
September
Chicago the Musical
When: September 12 to 22, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
Abu Dhabi, tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capitalites will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena when it plays from September 12 to 22.
Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae
October
NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024
When: October 4 and 6
Where: Etihad Arena
A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.
NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae
Disney On Ice
When: October 16 to 20
Where: Etihad Arena
All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets now at etihadarena.ae.
Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae
Take That
When: October 25
Where: Etihad Park
The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.
Take That Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae
UFC 308
When: October 26
Where: Etihad Arena
It’s that time of the year again, and we now know that UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena this year. As expected, the action in the octagon will be accompanied by the eagerly-anticipated Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a seven-day series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more.
UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae
Matt Rife
When: October 27
Where: Etihad Arena
Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.
Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me
November
Wireless
When: November 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
While we expected Wireless to have Abu Dhabi on its feet in March, it is now expected that the electrifying spectacle will wow fans in November 2024. One of the hottest music festivals in the UAE, last year’s edition saw big names like Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert in action. Who will we see this November?
Wireless Festival, Abu Dhabi, November 2024, details TBC. @wirelessfestme
Lang Lang
When: November 22, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145. ticketmaster.ae
Life of Pi
When: November 15 to 17
Where: Etihad Arena
Winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Life of Pi, will arrive in the capital this November to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.
Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae
December
Yasalam After-Race Concerts
When: December 5 to 8
Where: Etihad Arena
Formula One equals Yasalam After-Race Concerts in Abu Dhabi, and English rockers Muse have been confirmed as the first big-ticket artist to perform at this year’s after-race concert series, as part of the upcoming Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 8, 2024.
If you thought that was big, wait until you hear this. Global music powerhouses Maroon 5 will perform on Friday, December 6, 2024. Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.
Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8. yasmarinacircuit.com
Bryan Adams
When: December 19
Where: Etihad Arena
Music lovers, rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the capital in December to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be belting out a timeless list of hits to his name such as Summer of 69, Heat of the Night, and more. We’re going to Run To You Bryan Adams!
Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19. etihadarena.ae
