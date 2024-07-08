Upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for

July

Liwa Date Festival

When: July 15 to 28

Where: Liwa City, Al Dhafrah

The 20th edition of one of the biggest mainstays on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar will be held in the capital’s Al Dhafrah region, from July 15 to 28, this summer. In addition to getting the scoop on all the popular date varieties, you also have the opportunity to enjoy popular competitions such as the ‘Best Date Fruit’ ‘Best Date Grower’ and others, handicraft varieties and several attractions geared to children. Save the date…

August

UFC Fight Night

When: August 3

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show

When: August 30 to September 1

Where: Etihad Arena

BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September with 7 shows. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.

September

Chicago the Musical

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capitalites will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena when it plays from September 12 to 22.

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

When: October 4 and 6

Where: Etihad Arena

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

Disney On Ice

When: October 16 to 20

Where: Etihad Arena

All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets now at etihadarena.ae.

Take That

When: October 25

Where: Etihad Park

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.

UFC 308

When: October 26

Where: Etihad Arena

It’s that time of the year again, and we now know that UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena this year. As expected, the action in the octagon will be accompanied by the eagerly-anticipated Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a seven-day series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more.

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

