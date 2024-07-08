There’s one next month…

If you’re already wondering when the next public holiday in UAE is, you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at the public holidays (and, hopefully…. some precious long weekends) coming up in the UAE.

So, when is the next UAE public holiday?

Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet outlined a full list of public holidays for 2024 at the end of last year.

The next public holiday is on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which is expected to correspond to September 15, 2024 which is a Sunday. So, it looks like we won’t get a long weekend.

When Islamic New Year fell on Sunday July 7, no extra day off was given, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement to see if a public holiday is given on either the Friday or Monday.

Are there any confirmed public holidays in UAE coming up?

Thereafter, the next public holiday is the final public holiday of the year. This is for UAE National Day, now referred to as Union Day. According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, the private and public sectors will enjoy a two-day holiday to mark the occasion on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, that for those who have weekends off, there will be a four-day weekend.

Then, we’re into 2025, where the first day of the year, January 1, will be a public holiday. In 2025, that’s a Wednesday. For the rest of the holidays in 2025, visit this link here.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official announcements.