It’s the first day back at school and if you’re already wondering when the little ones will be off next so you can start holiday planning, here’s the complete list of school holidays for the 2024-2025 academic year and some important dates for your diary…

It is worth noting that schools are allowed some flexibility with the calendar providing they complete the minimum number of school days (188 days for the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum and 182 days for international curriculum).

For the exact dates, see the individual school profiles on the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) site: web.khda.gov.ae.

Dubai private schools starting academic year in September

August 26, 2024: Start of 2024-2025 academic year

October 14, 2024 to October 18, 2024: Half term (at schools’ discretion)

December 2, 2024 to December 3, 2024: UAE National Day (tentative)

December 16, 2024 to January 6, 2025: Winter break

February 10, 2025 to February 14, 2025: Half term (at schools’ discretion)

March 24, 2025 to April 7, 2025: Spring break

June 5, 2025 to June 6, 2025: Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha (tentative)

June 26, 2025: Islamic New Year (tentative)

June 27, 2025: End of academic year not before this date

Dubai private schools starting academic year in April

August 26, 2024: Return to school after summer break

December 2, 2024 to December 3, 2024: UAE National Day (tentative)

December 16 to January 6, 2025: Winter break

March 2025: End of school year (schools can close any day in March 2025 providing they complete a minimum of 182 days)

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

The next public holiday will be the celebration of UAE National Day, now referred to as Union Day. According to the UAE Cabinet resolution, the private and public sectors will enjoy a two-day holiday to mark the occasion on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, that for those who have weekends off, there will be a four-day weekend.

