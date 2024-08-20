Calling all witches, wizards, and even muggles…

The magic may have ended more than a decade ago, but Harry Potter and his magical world will forever live on in the hearts of fans. If you want a dose of the magic once more, come together with other Potter fans for a Harry Potter evening brunch this October.

And it’s more than just a brunch, it comes with an artistic twist, and it’s all put together by the knowledgeable team at Design & Dine.

Taking place on October 4, diners will get to paint their own Harry Potter masterpiece and if that scares you, don’t worry! No experience is needed at all, so you can save that sip of Felix Felicis for later. The team will even assist you if you need help.

To truly experience the world of Harry Potter, there will be butterbeer-inspired drinks, spellbinding dishes and a dessert spread that will teleport you to Honeydukes.

If you don’t want to get called a muggle, make sure you come dressed in your best wizarding attire. And yes, you’re more than welcome to come in your house robes or colours. The best dressed will walk away with a cool prize.

What’s On the menu?

Expect a variety of live cooking stations from roasts, Asian, Indian, sushi, salad, pizzas and more. There are plenty of sweet treats to end your meal, all Harry Potter-themed.

Your three-hour feast includes unlimited themed cocktails, mocktails, house and soft beverages. They come with names like pumpkin juice, polyjuice potion and more.

This special evening brunch takes place only for one day, so best book your seats soon. Tickets for the brunch package with soft drinks are Dhs240 for the painting workshop plus Dhs150 for the brunch. If you want the house package, it’s Dhs235 instead.

Make your bookings here.

Accents Restaurant, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 4, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, @designanddine

Images: Film stills and Unsplash