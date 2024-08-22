Believe it or not, it’s around six months away…

Can you believe it? We are just around four months away from 2025. One of the things you’re probably wondering about is, well… when the UAE public holidays in 2025 are, but also when Ramadan 2025 in the UAE is going to be. And we’re here to help…

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, ‘The crescent moon of the month of Ramadan 1446 AH will be born on Friday, February 28, 2025.’ This means that astronomically, Ramadan 2025 is likely to start on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

We will have to wait for UAE’s official confirmation closer to the time. The official Moon Sighting Committee usually meet a few days before the date to see if they can spot the moon. We will let you know as soon as we do, so stay tuned.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning the corresponding Gregorian dates change year on year. Typically, Ramadan moves forward by roughly 10 days each year. In 2024, the first day of Ramadan was on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

UAE government announces 2025 public holiday calendar

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Non-Muslims, as well are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Ramadan marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Traditionally, extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

During Ramadan, both the private and the public sector work reduced hours. We get confirmation on the office timings closer to Ramadan but your workday is usually reduced by two hours.

