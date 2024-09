The capital’s sporting engine motors along…

Whether it is motorsport action you’re after, racquet sports, bat-and-ball excitement or ground-and-pound drama, the UAE capital packs it all.

Here’s our updated list of sporting events coming to Abu Dhabi.

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

UFC 308

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

After an incredible UFC Fight Night in August, UFC 308 is coming to the Etihad Arena on October 26. The fight card is being co-main evented by a featherweight contest between Ilia Topuria and second-ranked Max Holloway, as well a duel between third-ranked Robert Whittaker and UAE-based Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

Power Slap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power Slap (@powerslap)

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week never fails to impress, and this year, the UAE capital has been confirmed to host Power Slap. The brainchild of UFC boss Dana White makes its international debut at the Space 42 arena in Al Raha, on Thursday, October 24. Headlining the event in Abu Dhabi will be a clash of legends of the sport, as reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs) will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more information on tickets and such.

Power Slap 9, Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 24. @powerslap. @adshowdownweek.

November

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (@adgolfchamps)

The 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links this November, and the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings will battle it out for a place in the final event of the season. In addition to all the action on the green, there will also be unmissable entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the day in the championship village. Star players will include golfing legend Rory McIlroy as well as Thriston Lawrence and Robert MacIntyre. General admission tickets are free and offer access to the golf course to watch all the action.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 7 to 10. @adgolfchamps

Abu Dhabi T10 League

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi T10 (@t10league)

The UAE capital’s seen close to two weeks of bat-wielding slam-bang action for several years, and we’re sure this year will be no different. Stay tuned for more updates and in only a few months, you’ll be able to head over and watch some of the biggest names in world cricket battle it out for the T10 League title, before they resume their international seasons.

Abu Dhabi T10, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, November 2024 (anticipated). @t10league

Spartan Beast World Championship

The 4th edition of the Spartan Beast World Championship will be held at the Al Wathba Desert from November 28 to December 1, which will see thousands of professional and amateur athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts compete. The event will also include a new ladies-only night sprint, while day 2 of the event will include a 20 obstacle sprint race before the big race on November 30. The event will also include a range of live entertainment and wellness offerings.

Spartan Beast World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, November 28 to December 1. arabia.spartan.com

December

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Yes, we’re talking about that weekend. The one that has Abu Dhabi on its feet every winter, as the world watches in awe. This year, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place in December, and if its track record is something to go by, the capital shall shimmer with global stars once again. Roaring engines. Screaming fans. Electricity in the air. Oh, and the Yasalaam after-race concerts, for which British rockers Muse have already been confirmed. It’s all about to go down, Abu Dhabi – get your tickets here.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6 to 8, from Dhs750. @ymcofficial

World Tennis League

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Tennis League (@worldtennisleague)

Some of the world’s top tennis players will be putting their off season to great use, getting in some valuable practice while putting on a show for the people of Abu Dhabi. Last December, the Etihad Arena welcomed leading names such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka. Looking for more entertainment? The first confirmed post-game concert will be by rock legend Bryan Adams, who will be bringing some of his most iconic hits to town. Watch this space for further updates…

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 24 (anticipated). @worldtennisleague

January

DP World ILT20

2025 will get off to a smashing start with Season 3 of the DP World ILT20, and the blockbuster tournament promises even more electrifying action from some of the biggest names in the sport. It will be held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah again, and in addition to all the action on the pitch, could also includes unique opportunities for fans. With a total of 69 players retained for the thrilling contest, this one’s about to be a cracker for the third time.

DP World ILT20, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, January 11 to February 9, 2025. @ilt20official

February

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The dates for the 2025 edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open have just been announced, and the celebration of top global tennis talent will take place at Zayed Sports City from February 1 to 8, 2025. The third edition of the WTA-500 tournament in Abu Dhabi will feature 28 singles players and 16 doubles pairs, who will take to the baseline as part of a pack of leading global tennis stars that will arrive in the capital. n addition to all the great action on-court, you will also get to enjoy top dining options and live entertainment in the Fan Village.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. mubadalaabudhabiopen

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Dubai…

A global obstacle course racing (OCR) portfolio is in the works, and this is just the beginning. Arabian Warrior will hold its inaugural event in Dubai this October, and the series will include as many as 8 events in the region. Backed by an athlete-first philosophy, Arabian Warrior events will feature 5k, 10, 15k, 20k and 50k race options, as well as a 1.6k option for children. To know more and to sign up for free, log on to arabianwarrior.me.

Arabian Warrior, Dubai, October 26. arabianwarrior.me

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash