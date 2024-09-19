Sing along to the stars, under the stars…

American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will perform at hugely-popular Saadiyat Nights, when the open-air music fiesta returns to Abu Dhabi this December for its second edition. If last winter’s set of Saturday-night supershows were anything to go by, you can expect some huge names to bring the hits to the capital once again.

Joining them at Saadiyat Nights once again will be renowned Egyptian composer Omar Khairat, with the open-air spectacle set to dazzle once again at one of the region’s most picturesque locations. This year, it will begin a little earlier with a December start, and we’re told shows will continue to be held until February 2025.

Last winter, industry icons such as Sting, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and John Legend made Saadiyat Nights one of the biggest celebrations of music the capital’s ever seen.

