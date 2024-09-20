Developed by MGM, it will be located on the same island as the MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria…

Earlier this year we learned that progress was being made on Wasl’s megaproject The Island, a Las Vegas-style island that will feature an MGM Grand, Bellagio and an Aria, adding a total of 1,400 more hotel rooms. But further adding to the Vegas feel of the island, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle has revealed that it will also feature the ‘Dubai Sphere’, a Middle Eastern iteration of the show-stopping Vegas Sphere.

As per Skift, Hornbuckle revealed at the Skift Global Forum on September 19 that the Dubai Sphere would sit at the centre of the three Dubai hotels. And while it will be somewhat smaller, it’s set to be ‘equally as compelling,’ as per the MGM CEO. While the Las Vegas Sphere is 112 metres tall and has a capacity for 18,600, original plans for the Dubai Sphere showed it to be 110 metres tall, but with seats for just 300, per Skift.

Hornbuckle explained that the Dubai Sphere will, “have a show line that walks through the history of Dubai,” telling the story of how the emirate grew from a desert into its current ‘megatropolis.’

The Dubai Sphere will not be part of Sphere Entertainment and is no affiliation to the original in Las Vegas, and for the moment it will be developed by MGM as part of their mega island complex, located on the island next to Burj Al Arab.

When will it open?

Although no opening date was given for the Dubai Sphere, it will likely be in-line with the rest of the island. We’re still not sure when that will be, but the MGM CEO confirmed that progress is being made. In November 2023, a construction contract was awarded to commence construction for the first time since the project was announced back in 2017.

What about a casino?

In an earnings call in November 2023, Hornbuckle stated that the USD2.5 billion Dubai project has not received the green light for a casino, and will go ahead without gaming. It’s a point he reiterated this week, describing it as a ‘currently non-gaming complex,’ but also said that could change.

A spokesperson for MGM clarified that they were hopeful that gaming would become a possibility in Dubai, but for now has only bid for a gaming license in Abu Dhabi. Currently, the only hotel confirmed to have a gaming license in the UAE is the Wynn Marjan, opening in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027.

Images: BSB Group