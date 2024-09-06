Two new destinations have been announced by the UAE’s national carrier…

Etihad Airways will continue to fly you to one gorgeous destination after another into the summer of 2025, with both Warsaw, in Poland, and the heart of Bohemia, Prague, being added to their catalogue of incredible destinations effective June 2, 2025. Flying you there with no layovers will be Etihad’s own sleek Dreamliner (Boeing 787) jets, with 28 luxurious business class and 262 Economy class seats.

Etihad will operate 4 flights a week to both destinations, with EY155 arriving nice and early at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport at 7.15am, while flights back from the Czech capital will touch down at 7.05pm in EY156. Warsaw-bound passengers will depart Abu Dhabi in EY159 at 2.45am, and EY160 will fly back from the Polish capital at 11.15am with touchdown in the UAE scheduled for 7pm.

What other new routes has Etihad launched?

Nairobi

Adding to its already-impressive portfolio of dreamy destinations, Etihad Airways will resume flights to Kenya’s Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) from December 15 this year. The UAE’s national airline will fly 4 times a week, non-stop from Zayed International Airport, with EY 0767 departing at 9.15am and landing in Nairobi at 1.40pm, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights back to Abu Dhabi will depart at 6.20pm and arrive in the UAE at 20 minutes past midnight.

Jaipur

In June, Etihad launched flights to the city of Jaipur (JAI) in India, with four weekly non-stop flights to the ‘Pink City’ taking their list of Indian destinations to 11. Jaipur is a popular tourist favourite, with the northwestern Indian city offering fliers a wealth of memorable experiences and attractions.

You’ll be able to fly on Etihad’s A320 jets to Jaipur, with flights departing Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi at 3.05 every morning and arriving in Jaipur at 8.05am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and flying back from Jaipur at 11am with a 1pm arrival in the UAE capital.

And some more…

It’s been a busy summer for Etihad Airways, with the airline commencing flights to Al Qassim in Saudi Arabia on June 24, followed by four flights a week to gorgeous Bali beginning Monday, June 25. They also launched other popular routes in June, including Antalya in Turkey, history-drenched Malaga in Spain and Nice, in France, as of June 15.

The UAE’s national carrier has expanded operations in India significantly this year, with the addition of daily flights to two southern Indian cities, Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV), following the introduction of Kolkata (CCU) last year, as well as 4 flights a day to Delhi (DEL) and Mumbai (BOM).

What’s On at Etihad?

In terms of what’s to come, Etihad will begin flying their mammoth A380 superjumbo jets to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle (CDG) beginning November 1, with capital-dwellers being able to fly to one of the world’s most desired travel destinations via an early morning departure from AUH at 2.40am, and flights from Paris touching down at Zayed international at 7.25pm, daily.

From February 1 next year, their big birds will also begin flying to Singapore (SIN), making the Asian-Pacific powerhouse and one of the world’s most dynamic cities the fourth major city to enjoy Etihad’s A380 experience, after London, New York and Paris.

But before you fly…

Don’t forget to check out the gorgeous Etihad lounges at Zayed International Airport, before you begin your travel adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Stunning? We thought so.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more updates.

Media: Instagram, supplied