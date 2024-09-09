Don’t forget to sign up…

Consider yourself a pretty active person. A thrill-seeker? Maybe a challenger? If the answer is yes, sign up for the brrr-illiant Ice Warrior Challenge taking place this month,

The race is on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the popular Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates. Registrations for the popular event will be open only until September 19, 2024, so if you’re up for the challenge, register for a spot here.

Here’s what we know about the challenge

The race will include 20 to 22 ice obstacles designed on a track stretching 3.5kms.

Expect the racetrack to be packed with hurdles and obstacles including wall climbing, a sloping ledge, crawling over nets, under cars and inside narrow tubes, rolling, running on ice, crossing the maze, hanging on ropes in the air, jumping over hurdles and on wheels, climbing poles, swinging on a horizontal ladder, wheel racing and swimming in cold water, among others.

And you’ll have to do it all in an atmosphere of a chilling 4 degrees below zero.

Who can compete?

Anyone within the age group of 15 to 60 years of age can participate.

There are three categories: Elite category (Dhs262.50) which is limited to men and women who can complete the challenge in less than 25 minutes, the Individual category (Dhs220.50) open to those of varying fitness levels, and the Team category (Dhs194.25 per person) where groups of five people can participate and cooperate to cross the finish line together.

The challenge will begin at 6.30am. You will be given a race number and a timing chip which will be attached to your foot.

Your prize? Participants will receive a special medal and a Snow Challenge T-shirt when they turn in their timing chip at the finish line. And of course, you can tell all your friends and family you crossed the finish line.

Ice Obstacle Challenge Championship, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sept 22, from 6.30am, prices from Dhs194.50, premieronline.com

Images: Supplied