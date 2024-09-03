All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai

September

Apocalyptica

When: September 13, 2024

Where: The Agenda

This one’s for heavy metal music fans. Finnish band Apolyptica are heading to Dubai this September bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for its unmatched stage presence and energy, and you can jam along on September 13. Tickets start from Dhs299 and can be purchased here.

The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Sept 13, ticket prices from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @agendadubai

Enrique Iglesias

When: September 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The Spanish music star is returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time, with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sept 13, ticket prices from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Aida

When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida last graced the Dubai Opera stage back in 2021, and it is returning due to popular demand. The story follows the princess of Ethiopia – Aida, who falls in love with the Egyptian General, Radamès, who is also strongly smitten by Aida. Radames is chosen to lead the war with Ethiopia by the king and Aida is left to choose between her lover or her father and her country. This timeless tale of love is possibly one of the greatest operas ever. Ticket prices start from Dhs430 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 13 to 15, ticket prices from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com



Giselle

When: September 18 to 21, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

For ballet fans, the most romantic ballet in the world, Giselle is heading to the stage this September. Giselle tells the story of a young girl who dies of love and is transformed into a spirit that haunts the forest. Taken in by the Wilis, she enters an ethereal world where dance is the language of the soul. However, love knows no bounds, and her lover Albrecht continues to pursue her, even though his life is at stake, proving that love can conquer all – even death. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 18 to 21, ticket prices from Dhs330, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

SUHO

When: September 20, 2024

Where: The Agenda

Suho, the leader of one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups in the world – EXO, will be performing in Dubai on Friday, September 20, 2024, at The Agenda. Suho, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, is a key figure in the popular South Korean boy band but is also known for his solo work. You may recognise his songs from his hit album Self-Portrait, which propelled him to fame. When he performs in Dubai, fans can expect a mix of Suho’s solo tracks and even some EXO classics. To back him up, there will be spectacular stage effects and choreography.

Suho Concert x Welcome to Suhome, The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Sept 20, 7pm, ticket prices from Dhs340, Tel: (0)4 580 9159, @agendadubai

Carla Bruni

When: September 27, 2024

When: September 27, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Popular music icon Carla Bruni will grace the Dubai Opera stage in September for one night only. The Italian-French singer and songwriter comes from a family of artists and is known for her subtle melodies and soft, irresistible voice. Expect to hear her most beloved songs and timeless melodies. Get your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Sept 27, ticket prices from Dhs390, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Alice in Wonderland

When: September 2024 (various showdates and times)

Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Madinat Jumeirah

Based on the much-adored novel by Lewis Carroll, TODA is showcasing Alice in Wonderland bringing the whimsical and wonderful world to life like never before. You will join Alice as she solves mind-bending puzzles hidden throughout the magical world, and you’ll also meet the eccentric Mad Hatter, the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the formidable Queen of Hearts in her garden and many more characters. Are you ready to jump down the rabbit hole?

Alice in Wonderland 360°, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, August 3 to 31, shows throughout the day, Dhs60 per child and Dhs137.43, combo tickets available, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

October

Uncle Roger

When: October 7, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Comedic sensation, Internet personality and everyone’s favourite uncle, Nigel Ng is making his way to Dubai this October to perform at Dubai Opera. The Malaysian stand-up comedian and content creator, based out of London, will be taking the stage on October 7 this year as part of his latest live comedy tour, The HAIYAA Tour. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 per person. Purchase them here. Are you ready for some ‘emotional damage‘?

Uncle Roger, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 7, ticket prices from Dhs195, livenation.me

Kasbian

When: October 13

When: October 13

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The legendary British rockers are returning to Dubai for a one-night-only performance on October 13, 2024. Get ready to rock out to their most popular songs, including Club Foot, Fire, Empire, Underdog, and much more. Tickets are now available on coca-cola-arena.com. Prices start at Dhs295.

Kasbian, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 13, ticket prices from Dhs295, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Gustavo Santaolalla

When: October 5, 2024

When: October 5, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Can you even call yourself a gamer if you haven’t smashed buttons playing Naughty Dog’s Last Of Us? And you can’t help but feel the chills run down your spine the second that iconic score starts. Think it’s good when coming through the speakers during gameplay? Imagine how it sounds live. The genius behind the score is Academy Award-winning music legend Gustavo Santaolalla, and he is gracing the Dubai Opera stage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Ronroco. He is also the man behind other chilling musical scores, including Babel and Brokeback Mountain. Santaolalla has earned numerous awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, nineteen Latin Grammys, two BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe. Ticket prices from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 5, ticket prices from Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Romeo and Juliet

It may not be Valentine’s Day, but love is truly in the air come October when Shakespeare’s masterpiece Romeo and Juliet comes alive on stage. The reimagined tale by acclaimed choreographer Benjamin Millepied combines cinema, dance, and theatre and offers a fresh perspective on the classic tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s enduring score. Tickets prices from Dhs370 and can be booked here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 17 and 18, ticket prices from Dhs370, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Peter Bence

When: October 18, 2024

When: October 18, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Get tickets to see Peter Bence’s groundbreaking arrangements, which blend classical and contemporary genres, transforming the piano into a symphony orchestra. His lightning-fast skills and innovative style are sure to impress. Bence’s videos went viral online, earning over 1.2 billion video views, with his symphony orchestra versions of pop songs from artists including Michael Jackson, Queen and Sia. He was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the Fastest Piano Player. Ticket prices from Dhs199. Make your purchase here.

Peter Bence, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 18, ticket prices from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25, 2024

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Need some belly laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note that the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, ticket prices from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Calvin Harris

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Ushuaia Dubai

In June, we announced that Ibiza’s iconic Ushuaïa is coming to Dubai, and the party kicks off this winter on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Not only do we have an opening date, but we now also know the first artist scheduled to perform: the one and only Calvin Harris. The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination. When he hits the decks here in Dubai, he will be joined by Australian dynamo Tyson O’Brien, who plays alongside him at his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency. And that’s not all, as we’ve been told we will have another special guest who will be announced soon. Ticket prices start from Dhs750 and can be booked here.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaia Dubai, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 26, ticket prices from Dhs750, ushuaiadubai.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

English singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets prices from Dhs290 and can be purchased here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Oct 26, ticket prices from Dhs290, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Martin Garrix

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix returns to Atlantis, The Palm later this year. One of the world’s most talented and influential DJs, before performing at Atlantis in May, Martin Garrix last headlined in Dubai at the end of 2022, performing a sellout gig at the Coca-Cola Arena that December. Since debuting his smash-hit Animals in 2013, Garrix has enjoyed worldwide fame, releasing anthems like In the Name of Love, Scared to Be Lonely and There for You, all of which you can expect to hear when he returns to Dubai. Buy your tickets here.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Nov 16, ticket prices from Dhs300, @atlantisthepalm

November

Defected Records

When: November 9 and 10, 2024

Where: Soul Beach

Defected Records is finally back in Dubai. Specialising in house music, expect two days of great beats by a cool line-up. Taking place at Soul Beach, November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. Either way, expect cool party vibes. Tickets are on sale here.