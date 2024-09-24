Sing along to the stars, under the stars…

American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will perform at Saadiyat Nights, when the open-air music fiesta returns to Abu Dhabi for a 10-concert stint.

The multi-date musical extravaganza is set to dazzle once again at one of the region’s most picturesque locations, returning for its second edition from December 21, 2024 until February 21, 2025. Boyz II Men have been confirmed as one of the first two headliners, although you’ll need to wait until January 25, 2025 until their gig.

Shaping the way we listen to music, the four time Grammy award winning and three time Billboard award winning group have been in the game for the last 30 years. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. It will be the group’s second performance in the UAE in a year, with the group headlining at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in April.

Tickets are available now via ticketmaster.ae, priced from Dhs225 for the raised grandstands and Dhs495 for floor seating. The diamond floor tickets right in front of the stage are Dhs2,300.

Joining them at Saadiyat Nights will be renowned Egyptian composer Omar Khairat, who will headline on February 1, 2025. Recipient of the 2023 Cultural Personality of the Year at the Sheikh Zayed Book Awards, Khairat’s musical compositions have served as soundtracks to many popular films and drama series. Tickets are on sale now via Platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs250.

Last winter, industry icons such as Sting, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and John Legend made Saadiyat Nights one of the biggest celebrations of music the capital’s ever seen. Any guesses which other names could join the line-up this year? Stay tuned to whatson.ae.

Saadiyat Nights presents Boyz II Men, Saadiyat Island, January 25, 2025, from Dhs225. ticketmaster.ae, @saadiyatnights