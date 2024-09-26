Make hump day a high…

When you need a midweek boost, there are ladies’ nights in Dubai that are ready to welcome you. Whether you want unlimited food or drink, there’s always somewhere with a cracking deal.

Here are the best Wednesday ladies’ nights in Dubai:

NEW: Rare

What’s the deal: Rare, the cool steakhouse in City Walk’s new licensed district, C2, offers free-flowing house wine at the bar for ladies every Wednesday from 8pm onwards.

Rare, C2, City Walk, 8pm onwards, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

Agora

What’s the deal: Enjoy an elegant and sophisticated evening with Agora’s limited-time ladies’ night in collaboration with Rabanne. Indulge in exquisite cocktails and explore the new fragrance ‘Million Gold,’ while dancing to DJ Pink’s beats. You’ll get unlimited bites and drinks for Dhs195.

Agora, The Dubai Edition, 8pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs195. @agora_dxb

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters plus a dessert for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 1am, Weds, Dhs220. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s ladies’ night deal, available at both the Bluewaters and City Walk locations, and includes any two food items and four beverages for Dhs145. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island and C2, City Walk, 7pm to 1am, Weds, Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

City Social

What’s the deal: Ladies and The City, get ready – a fun girls night out awaits. Grab three drinks and 50 per cent off on the food menu for Dhs99. The deal is available for groups of ladies only.

City Social, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocial.com

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing house beverages every Wednesday. Pick from either the 7pm to 10pm slot or 8pm to 11pm, with both priced at Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, 7pm to 10pm or 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: Head to the vibrant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on Wednesdays and you’ll be treated to two hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10.30pm with a minimum spend of Dhs120. There’s 50 per cent off the food menu, and through the summer, also moon swim access as well.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10.30pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @gingermoondxb

Hillhouse Brasserie

What’s the deal? Catch-up with your besties in a casual spot overlooking the greens at Dubai Hills’ popular pub, Hillhouse. A casual-chic boulangerie and brasserie, there’s a lovely outdoor terrace you can book a spot at for their ‘Ladies of the Hills’ Wednesday ladies’ night. Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine or cocktail for Dhs160, or upgrade to Dhs170 if you want to switch them for prosecco. There’s also three free drinks at the bar to sip on.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Weds, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Maison de Curry

What’s the deal: Witness the Burj Khalifa light show while you sip on unlimited house beverages for just Dhs130. And that’s not all. You’ll get 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Doesn’t get better than that.

Maison de Curry, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs130. Tel: (0) 52 406 6183. @maisondecurry

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy five complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm to 1am. On Wednesdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, 10pm to 1am, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Masti

What’s the deal? The self-described home of cocktails and cuisine, Masti at the Dubai EDITION invites ladies’ to enjoy a three-hour package every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm. Included, you’ll get free-flowing drinks and one bite for Dhs150.

Masti, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs150. @mastidubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and one dish for Dhs99.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 9pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday, and ladies get two-for-one on selected drinks, and 50 per cent off the food menu. There’s live music, too.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 6pm to 10pm, Weds. @mezzaninedubai

Moe’s on 5th

What’s the deal: Meet us at Moe’s is the name of the Wednesday ladies’ night at this vibrant Sheikh Zayed Road bar, where ladies don’t need to spend a dirham to snap up three complimentary drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 8pm to 11pm, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 333 3055. @moesonthe5th

Oanjo

What’s the deal: Dhs99 for 3 drinks including cocktails, plus a special food menu.

Gather your girls for an evening of cocktails and indulge in a selection of dishes like soft-shell crab maki, gyozas, and prawn tempura at this chic rooftop spot. You’ll pay Dhs99 for three drinks, plus enjoy discounted dishes from the food menu.

Oanjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, 7pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 377 2007. @oanjodubai

Okku

What’s the deal: Get ready for a brand new ladies’ night from the legends at Candypants in collaboration with the iconic restaurant, Okku. Ladies and gents can both enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks with a sharing plates menu at the chic, Japanese-inspired setting.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Weds, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. @okku_dubai

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and prosecco, for Dhs150. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225. Plus, there’s 30 per cent off food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where ladies get four complimentary drinks without spending a Dirham.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 5pm to 9pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers unlimited beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food every Wednesday. Take in the stunning 360-degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs175. Gents can enjoy the same for Dhs250.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Tabu

What’s the deal: You and your gals have several options for a wallet-friendly night out at Tabu on Wednesday. For a relaxed night in the lounge, you’ll get three drinks and a bite for Dhs120. Looking for something more? The ladies’ seated dinner comes with a chef’s sushi platter and two hours of drinks for Dhs295, with the same deal for guys priced at Dhs395.

Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, 6pm onwards, Weds, from Dhs120. @tabudubai

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and an appetiser for Dhs120.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (0)54 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

What’s the deal: This popular JBR stalwart hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, 8pm to midnight, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs325.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, 7pm onwards, Weds, from Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 557 5601. tingirie.com

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: At this pretty pink cafe in DIFC – the brand’s only licensed venue – you can grab your girls and enjoy unlimited drinks and 20 per cent off the food menu every Wednesday for Dhs99.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423. @lovevibecafe

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: For Dhs169 you will receive two hours free flow and two dishes of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, 7pm onwards, Weds, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 589 8689. virginizakaya-dxb.com.

Images: Instagram/Provided