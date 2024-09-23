The sweet candyland promises to house immersive experiences like a gummy bear pool and a candyfloss room…

Dubai has welcomed a string of new indoor attractions recently, including a bowling alley, Tiger Strikes, in Wafi; US-born Five Iron, brining 17 golf simulators to The Westin Mina Seyahi; and The Quiz Room, bringing your favourite TV quiz shows to life in Al Quoz.

And now a new family-friendly attraction is set to join them with the arrival of the world’s first Museum of Candy. Coming soon to Dubai, this sweet new attraction promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms.

The first-of-its kind museum promises to fuse facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats? Visitors can look forward to unique candy milkshakes, ice cream – and of course candies – at the museum cafe. And if you’re looking to take some candy away, you’ll be able to shop a whole range of them at the gift shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum Of Candy (@museumofcandy_official)

Although we don’t have an official opening date, it’s likely to be in the coming weeks – so stay tuned. Ticket prices are still yet to be revealed, but there will be both general admission and VIP tickets, as well as special group packages.

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opening soon. @museumofcandy