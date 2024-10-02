Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Lucia’s Mare

After closing its doors at Address Sky View, Capri-inspired Lucia’s has been reborn as Lucia’s Mare, and now sits pretty on the beachfront at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The new iteration of the pretty Italian restaurant is smaller than the original, with a laidback, seaside feel and stunning Burj Al Arab views. The same Capri-inspired interiors remain, with lashings of lemon, a fruit display, and lots of plants peppered around the space. On the foodie front, Southern Italian flavours take centre stage, with fresh salads, homemade pastas served in giant wheels, and locally-sourced fish all providing the perfect options for sharing.

Lucia’s Mare, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar is a new addition to the Downtown dining scene. Design-wise, it features a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. The menu, helmed by culinary director Surender Mohan, is a presentation of pan-Indian flavours that fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. Highlights include Andhra lamb uttapam slow cooked in guntur spice, crab pepper masala, and the Hyderbadi pathar gosht, an A5 Wagyu hot stone and bone marrow salan

Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 2.30pm Mon to Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Sat and Sun, 6pm to 10.30pm Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 11pm Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 553 7852. @jamavardubai

Isabella Cucina Italiana

Isabella Cucina Italiana is a new basilica of European cuisine at Vida Emirates Hills. It comes from the same team and let-the-produce-do-the-talking philosophy as steakhouse, Hunter and Barrel. Isabella knows very well who she is, proudly flaunting low-lit earthy tones, a functioning glass-fronted pasta-drying cucina, a grand brasserie-style bar, horseshoe dining booths, dainty frilled lamp shades and soft-edged art deco influences. The menu offers playful takes on the classics, with their 48-hour proofed pizza tonda, which comes fresh out of the statement wood-fired oven, among the must-try dishes.

Isabella Cucina Italiana, Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, daily 11.30am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 323 7347. isabellas.ae

Spica

A new addition to the dining scene at Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa is Spica. Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, Spica promises a sparkling new dining experience on the waterfront of one of Dubai’s quintessential resorts. Serving up globally inspired dishes in a sophisticated yet relaxed environment, there’s both an indoor dining room that’s warm and inviting, and a stunning alfresco terrace, where guests can dine while listening to the gently lapping waves. Open from 6pm, menu highlights including an extensive raw bar, where guests can order scallop crudo and hamachi tiradito; a selection of sushi rolls; pizzas and pastas, and more meaty mains, where you’ll find premium cuts of steak.

Spica, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah 1, 6pm to 2am Tues to Sun. @spica.dxb

Viva La Goa

From the creators of top Indian restaurants Trèsind Studio and Avatara comes Viva La Goa, a vibrant new lounge at One&Only Royal Mirage. A unique fusion that celebrates the flavours of India and Portugal, the cosy and colourful lounge is more about drinks and socialising than it is the food, but that’s not to say the culinary offering should be missed. The menu is a tribute to Goa’s rich culinary heritage, featuring tapas-style bites and innovative drinks created by Trèsind’s award-winning mixologist, Shefali Singh.

Viva La Goa, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 5pm to midnight, Tues to Sun. @vivalagoa.ae

Ikayu

An ode to the traditional, minimalistic Japanese izakaya, Ikayu is the latest addition to Jumeirah’s unlicensed and aesthetically pleasing dining scene. Drawing inspiration from nature, it’s a palette of woods, marble and stone, with counter seating at the sushi bar for added authenticity. On the menu, expect inventive maki like soft shell crab with tobiko and avocado; and crispy tuna with kimuchi sauce. Alongside the extensive raw selection, you can expect to share hot starters like Korean fried chicken, wagyu sliders, and short rib croquettes, and mains like black cod risotto and wagyu striploin.

Ikayu, Umm Suqueim 3, Al Thanya Street, daily 1pm to 11pm. @ikayu.ae

TOTÓ

Joining sister restaurant Tatel at Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown, is TOTÓ. Backed by sports stars Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pau Gasol, the sleek Italian restaurant is self-described as an ode to the golden era of Italian cinema of the 1950s and 60s. A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, diners can expect a chic setting that balances the spirit of classic Italian cinematography within quintessential Dubai sophistication. On the menu, expect mouth-watering Italian-Mediterranean dishes based on recipes and techniques passed down through generations.

TOTÓ, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 215 2121. @totorestaurantdubai

Sierra by Covebeach

Housed within the first phase of the new Covebeach at JBR is Sierra, a relaxed yet refined restaurant that’s a reason to head to this new seaside spot on its own. Whether you’re breaking from basking in the heat at the beach club for a leisurely lunch, or heading here to dine at the restaurant on date night, it comes complete with a sushi counter, bar, and beautiful views. Here, guests can dine on signature rolls at an elegant sushi bar, choose the freshest catch of the day from the fish market, and enjoy an array of new Mediterranean dishes. Sitting pretty by the Arabian Gulf, the restaurant menu features Dubai crowd pleasers like burrata, beef tartare, lobster pasta, and more, as well as an extensive array of signature sushi.

Sierra by Covebeach, La Vie Residences, JBR, daily 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @sierrabycovebeach

Sufret Maryam

Chef and owner of beloved JLT eatery Bait Maryam, Salam Dakkak has added a new fine dining restaurant to her culinary portfolio. Now open in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam promises the same soul-warming Levantine flavours, but elevated for the upscale new setting. While the dishes at the new location may lean more towards fine dining compared to the beloved JLT gem, the authentic flavours, Arab hospitality, and welcoming atmosphere, that the community knows and loves, make sure the new space is just as memorable as the first.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)50 417 2272. @sufretmaryam

Tatel

Celeb-backed Tatel, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, is now open in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown. Modeled after a glamorous 1920s speakeasy, the restaurant is warmly lit and richly adorned, with a mirrored ceiling, plush leathers, and dark woods. Open daily from 7pm, resident DJs spin through the week, while live music takes over on the weekends. Whether you’re sipping signature serves in the lounge, dining by the open kitchen in the restaurant, or booking a private space for a VIP dinner, you can expect to enjoy an array of Mediterranean flavours.

0)4 215 2121. @tatel.dubai Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown, 7pm to 1am Sun to Weds, 7pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes exciting new live music venue Aretha, located at the St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah. Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails. The international menu features dishes such as Wagyu beef rossini, grilled rock lobster, and, the chef’s signature dish, poached egg caviar with crispy potato and parmesan emulsion.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel:(0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Lila Molino

Now welcoming foodies in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino is an all-day Mexican dining concept from the wonderful husband and wife duo behind Lila Wood-Fired Taqueria. The new community hangout also doubles as a coffee roastery, café, and concept store selling handpicked Mexican crafts, local farm produce, and homemade tortillas, chips, and salsa to make your own Mexican feast at home. Whether you want to cosy up on the sofas with a coffee, get some work from one of the high tables, or enjoy a weekend breakfast with loved ones, this creative hub offers the ideal setting to unwind, inspire, and connect. Breakfast is served daily until 12pm, featuring a variety of delicious Mexican dishes such as breakfast tacos with lamb chorizo, fresh chilaquiles, steak and eggs, griddled breakfast torta, or, for those with a sweet tooth, sweetcorn and blackberry pancakes. For lunch, mole enchiladas poblano, signature green enchiladas suizas, and the mixed chopped salad a la Mexicana are just some of the incredible flavour-packed dishes you’ll get to try.

Lila Molino & Café, Warehouse 18, Alserkal Avenue, Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm, closed Mondays. @lilamolino