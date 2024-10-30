It’s one of the most exciting upcoming developments in Dubai…

There are some huge megaprojects under development set to change the face of the UAE in coming years. But one of the most exciting in Dubai is The Island by Wasl. Set offshore just past Burj Al Arab in Umm Suqueim, this 3.5 million square metre, USD2,5 billion island is set to become a Vegas-style emporium of hotels, entertainment and fun, all managed by Las Vegas heavyweights, MGM.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Island by Wasl in Dubai.

When will it open?

Although no official date has been given, it’s likely it will be 2028 before The Island by Wasl welcomes visitors.

First announced back in 2017, The Island by Wasl remained dormant for several years. But in November 2023, developer Wasl has awarded a contract for the construction of the island, reconfirming that the project had restarted.The largest construction deal in Dubai since 2017, Wasl has appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation to build The Island, in an estimated USD1.2 billion (Dhs4.4 billion) deal, as per Meed.

What hotels will be there?

Parent operator MGM will bring three of its Las Vegas icons to Dubai. Comprising of 1,400 hotel rooms, the three hotels will see an MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria rise in Dubai.

For those unfamiliar, the three brands, all of which fall under the MGM umbrella, are some of the biggest names in the Vegas hospitality scene. Overlooking the iconic Las Vegas lake is the Mediterranean-inspired Bellagio, which features a permanent Cirque du Soleil aqua show as well as a choreographed fountain show. The Aria is a more luxurious big sister brand, and caters to foodies with a slew of high-end restaurants like Catch, Jean-Georges Steakhouse, and Carbone. Perhaps the most famous of them all is the MGM Grand, renowned for its star-studded events, celebrity appearances and hedonistic pool parties.

Will there be a casino?

So far, no.

In an earnings call in November 2023, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle stated that the USD2.5 billion Dubai project has not received the green light for a casino, and will go ahead without gaming. It’s a point he reiterated in September 2024 describing it as a ‘currently non-gaming complex,’ but also said that could change.

A spokesperson for MGM clarified that they were hopeful that gaming would become a possibility in Dubai, but for now has only bid for a gaming license in Abu Dhabi. Currently, the only hotel confirmed to have a gaming license in the UAE is the Wynn Marjan, opening in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027.

What else can we look forward to?

Further adding to the Vegas feel of the island, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle revealed in September 2024 that The Island will also feature a ‘Dubai Sphere’, an MGM iteration of the show-stopping Vegas Sphere. As per Skift, Hornbuckle revealed at the Skift Global Forum on September 19 that the Dubai Sphere would sit at the centre of the three Dubai hotels. And while it will be somewhat smaller, it’s set to be ‘equally as compelling,’ as per the MGM CEO.

The Dubai Sphere will not be part of Sphere Entertainment and is no affiliation to the original in Las Vegas, and for the moment it will be developed by MGM.

Images: BSB Group/ Mirage